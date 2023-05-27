Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Mapleton MVAOCOU wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 10-6 victory over Hinton in Iowa high school softball action on May 27.

Recently on May 22, Hinton squared off with Akron-Westfield in a softball game.

