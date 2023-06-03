The Sioux City East High School softball team had a roller coaster of a season in 2022 that came to an abrupt stop for the Black Raiders.

After starting last season 9-2 over a span that saw the Black Raiders outscore their opponents by a combined score of 131-41, East suffered a six-game losing streak midseason and rebounded with a nine-game win streak that was followed by a four-game losing streak that ultimately ended the Black Raiders' season in the Class 5A regional semifinal to Ames.

"We have a great group of girls," said East assistant coach Ashley Culver during a media day presented by Total Baseball Development's Bob Protexter of Sioux City. "I've been with them since they've been in eighth grade. We have most of our starters back and a few that are stepping up this season.

"They know what to do and what to expect. I'm very excited that we have depth on the mound this season."

East, ranked 15th in Class 5A, has started 2023 with an 8-2 record after splitting with North Thursday.

The Black Raiders' lineup is being led by Gracie Bruening, Alexys Jones and Bella Gordon.

"I'm pretty driven for the love of the game," Jones said. "And being able to play with all my friends fuels that even more."

Bruening, a junior, is hitting for a .452 average through 31 at-bats while Jones and Gordon, both seniors, are batting .400 or over. Jones ranks among the MRAC's top power hitting in the early goings with three home runs, tow doubles and 13 RBIs.

"I think if we get some good hitting and good pitching, our confidence will just keep building throughout the season," said senior Raelyn Angerman.

While the lineup is supplemented by the ermergence of senior Alyssa Erick, senior Raelyn Angerman and Olivia Metzer (all are hitting over .350), the Black Raiders' pitching has been much improved as well.

East's Teagan Treglia, a sophomore, already has a perfect game in the record book this season, and as a staff, the Black Raiders have a 2.64 earned run average in 61 innings pitched.

North has kept pace with the top of the conference by getting out to a 102 start (6-2 MRAC). The Stars are being led in 2023 by junior Natalie Rasmussen, who's hitting .455 with a .567 on-base percentage over 22 at-bats. Freshman Joslyn Vogt and seniors Lauren Clark and Ataviah Van Buren are each hitting over .350 as well while Vogt and senior Madison Green are leading the charge in the circle.

Both Vogt and Green have pitched more than 20 innings with an ERA under 1.35.

Class 4A No. 15 Sergeant Bluff-Luton lost its second game of the season to East, but has ran the table otherwise in getting out to an 8-2 start overall and 7-1 in the MRAC. The Warriors went 30-10 in 2022 and were MRAC champions.

"We have a lot of girls that have put in a lot of time," said Jared Ocker, head coach at Sergeant Bluff-Luton. "We have a lot of girls who have been in a varsity uniform for two, three years, and we've been knocked out in the regional final the last three years, so they're hungry.

"The ultimate goal is to get to Fort Dodge at the end of the season, but we just have to worry about ourselves and concentrate on getting better every day. Our girls are very passionate about this and want to get better by competing against the best."

Freshman Lily Delperdany has hit for a 0562 average through her first 16 at-bats with a .611 on-base percentage. Sophomore Emma Crooks has hit safely in half of her 14 at-bats on the season and senior Chloe Buss has a .444 average through her first 27 at-bats.

Le Mars went 24-14 and finished third in the conference in 2022. The Bulldogs were knocked out in the 4A regional quarterfinals by Denison-Schleswig.

This season, the Bulldogs are in the thick of the conference title hunt by virtue of a 9-3 start and 7-1 MRAC mark.

Junior Addison Bough has hit for a .600 average through 20 at-bats, although she's missed some games. Sophomore Charli Grosenheider has 31 at-bats under her belt this season and has hit to the tune of a .548 average.

Heelan has surpringly struggled out of the gate after reaching the regional championship in 2022 in 4A. Though the Crusaders may get some reinforcements once the girls' soccer team completes its season as the Crusaders are in the 1A championship on Saturday with several players on both rosters.

The Crusaders have won 31 games in each of the last two seasons against 20 total losses over that span. Heelan currently sits 0-6 in the MRAC and 1-7 overall.

"We have a really young team this season," said Heelan sophomore Nora Sealey at media day. "Which is exciting, I'm excited to see what happens this season."

"I'm really excited to watch all the young players grow," said Heelan senior Kaylee Baker.

West had a mountain to climb entering the season after going 0-38 last season. The Wolverines have notched two wins in eight games, but with both victories in non-conference play, West sits at 0-6 in the MRAC, tied with Heelan at the bottom of the league standings.

Freshman Ofelia Rivera and sophomore Emily Ehlers hope to usher in a new era of West softball. Both got off to strong starts in 2023, with Rivera hitting safely in five of her first six at-bats, and Ehlers was 5-of-9 through West's first four games.

Council Bluffs Lincoln went 13-23 last season while Council Bluffs Jefferson ended 11-27 overall. Both were in the bottom half of the conference.

Both have started MRAC play 2-6, though Jefferson is 4-8 overall and Lincoln is 2-8.