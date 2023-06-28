Newell-Fonda put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Kingsley-Pierson for a 11-4 victory in Iowa high school softball on June 28.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.