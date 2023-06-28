Remsen St. Mary's' defense throttled Hawarden West Sioux, resulting in a 10-0 shutout in an Iowa high school softball matchup on June 28.
Recently on June 23, Remsen St. Mary's squared off with Hinton in a softball game.
