Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Thursday when Remsen St. Mary's bottled Lawton-Bronson 13-0 for an Iowa high school softball victory on June 29.
In recent action on June 23, Remsen St. Mary's faced off against Hinton and Lawton-Bronson took on Akron-Westfield on June 23 at Lawton-Bronson High School.
