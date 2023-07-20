FORT DODGE, Iowa — Getting bumped to the consolation side of the Class 1A state softball tournament didn't deter the Remsen St. Mary's from ending the season with a dramatic victory.

The Hawks (26-2) entered the seventh-inning of Wednesday's fifth-place game against Fort Dodge St. Edmond down 9-5, but scored five in the bottom half of the frame to claim a 10-9 win at Harlan Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge.

The late rally was capped off by a walkoff RBI base hit by Mya Bunkers, who ended the game 2-for-5 with a double two RBIs. Hallie Bunkers also drove in two. Claire Schroeder, Octavia Galles and Gracyn Schroeder all drove in runs as well.

Claire Schroeder went 3-for-5 from the leadoff spot in the St. Mary's order, and Octavia Galles was 2-for-4 out of the No. 6 spot in the lineup.

St. Mary's scored its other five runs in the fourth, but trailed 6-5 at that point, because St. Edmond score three runs in each of the second and fourth.

The Hawks split time in the circle nearly evenly between Marina Cronin and Josie Schwickerath. Schwickerath recorded one more out than Cronin and got the win after working 3 ⅔ innings, allowing three runs on three hits and a walk.

St. Edmond (23-13) finished with nine hits, two fewer than St. Mary's. With the win, the Hawks avenged a loss to St. Edmond from earlier in the season. St. Edmond beat St. Mary's, 2-1, in early June.

West Monona drops fifth-place game to Missouri Valley

An early lead for the Spartans didn't hold as West Monona lost in a Class 2A fifth-place game to Missouri Valley, 13-6, at Harlan Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge on Wednesday.

West Monona (30-8) led 4-1 at the end of the second, but Missouri Valley (30-4) plated six runs over the next two innings and scored another six in the top of the seventh.

The Spartans put up two runs in the bottom of the sixth, but couldn't keep pace with the Lady Reds.

Brihanna Hill and Savannah Lucas each had two RBIs for West Monona. Hill went 3-for-4 at the plate with a run scored. Carly Miller and Brooklyn Pekarek chipped in one RBI each.

Carly Miller and Carly Stangel handled the pitching for West Monona. Miller lasted 3 ⅓ and took the loss. The two allowed nine hits and struck out three each.

