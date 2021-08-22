'He is just really good at what he does:' Monte Harpenau is Softball Coach of the Year

FORT DODGE, Iowa — It didn’t take long for Monte Harpenau to bring the Remsen St. Mary’s High School softball team back to the promised land.
In just his second year as the head coach of the Hawks, Harpenau accomplished something that had only been done three times in program history. The Hawks finished 21-6 on the season, finished second in the War Eagle standings, and made it to the Class 1A state tournament for the first time since 2013.
The team beat War Eagle conference rival Akron-Westfield by a 6-3 score in the regional finals to punch their ticket, and wound up losing to Wayne by a 7-2 score in the Class 1A state quarterfinals. But that didn’t lessen the pride Harpenau felt in what his team managed to accomplish.
“It’s been great,” Harpenau said. “It’s a tribute to how hard our kids work, really. These seniors are the first group I had when I was the assistant coach. They bought into the program, and built it from there. It was great to see it end that way for them.”
For his role in guiding the Hawks back to the state tournament for the first time in eight years, Harpenau has been selected as the Journal’s Softball Coach of the Year.
Harpenau, a Remsen St. Mary’s alum, spent three seasons as an assistant under former Hawks’ coach Leo Hupke before taking over the program in 2020.
Those years spent as an assistant were an invaluable experience, and he has no shortage of people to turn to for coaching advice. As one of several Harpenau’s currently involved with the Remsen St. Mary’s athletic program, Monte has no shortage of people to turn to for coaching advice.
“I learned a lot from (Hupke), and I have a lot of respect for (him),” Harpenau said. “He helped the program a lot by just being there for the kids, and being there for me, and he taught me a lot. Also, my brother Dean, being the baseball coach, I get a lot from him too. There are two people that make it easy to be a head coach, with them two as people to lean on.”
This year, freshman Mya Bunkers led the Hawks with a .419 batting average, a .485 on-base percentage, and a .512 slugging percentage, while seniors Ana Conover and Brittany Johnson hit .364 and .301, respectively, with Johnson leading the team with nine extra bases and 22 RBIs.
For Johnson, the opportunity to end her high school career with an appearance at the state tournament meant the world.
“It was awesome, especially ending senior year like that,” Johnson said. “I mean, there would’ve been a better way to end it, I guess. Winning state. But it was really awesome to beat Akron(-Westfield) to get there, and it was really fun. It felt like we really deserved it.”
Johnson was one of five seniors on the roster this season, a group that has played for Harpenau for most of the past five years, back to when he first joined the program as an assistant.
“He’s really laid back,” Johnson said. “He doesn’t yell a lot, or anything like that. He really likes to focus on the fundamentals. He is just really good at what he does.”
The Hawks will lose five players to graduation, but will go into next season with no seniors on the roster, and just three juniors. The vast majority of the roster will be made up of sophomores and freshmen.
That won’t be a problem for the Hawks though. Their younger players still have quite a bit of experience.
“These younger girls, they’ve played some travel ball, and they’ve had some success,” Harpenau said. “The older girls really didn’t have the success that the younger girls did. That is why I’ve always said that there were things that the younger girls taught the older girls, and the seniors taught the younger girls a lot of leadership.”
With so much experience leaving his roster, Harpenau’s coaching ability will be put to the test. But he is confident that some new leaders will step up, and Johnson is sure that the Hawks will be just fine with Harpenau still steering the ship.
“I think he’ll handle that really well,” Johnson said. “A lot of them have played since eighth grade, and I know he’s coached them since like second or third grade. He knows them all really well, he trusts them, and he knows they can get the job done. I think next year will go really well again for them.”