'He is just really good at what he does:' Monte Harpenau is Softball Coach of the Year

Johnson was one of five seniors on the roster this season, a group that has played for Harpenau for most of the past five years, back to when he first joined the program as an assistant.

“He’s really laid back,” Johnson said. “He doesn’t yell a lot, or anything like that. He really likes to focus on the fundamentals. He is just really good at what he does.”

The Hawks will lose five players to graduation, but will go into next season with no seniors on the roster, and just three juniors. The vast majority of the roster will be made up of sophomores and freshmen.

That won’t be a problem for the Hawks though. Their younger players still have quite a bit of experience.

“These younger girls, they’ve played some travel ball, and they’ve had some success,” Harpenau said. “The older girls really didn’t have the success that the younger girls did. That is why I’ve always said that there were things that the younger girls taught the older girls, and the seniors taught the younger girls a lot of leadership.”

With so much experience leaving his roster, Harpenau’s coaching ability will be put to the test. But he is confident that some new leaders will step up, and Johnson is sure that the Hawks will be just fine with Harpenau still steering the ship.

“I think he’ll handle that really well,” Johnson said. “A lot of them have played since eighth grade, and I know he’s coached them since like second or third grade. He knows them all really well, he trusts them, and he knows they can get the job done. I think next year will go really well again for them.”

