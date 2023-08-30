SIOUX CITY – Chris Fitzpatrick has resigned as head softball coach at Bishop Heelan Catholic High School, the school announced Tuesday.

After taking a new position in pharmaceutical sales based in Omaha, Fitzpatrick said the new position would not allow him to be as involved with the softball program.

“I’m going to miss the girls, and I’m going to miss going to the park everyday,” Fitzpatrick said in a statement. “When I look at the big picture, it’s not going to afford me to spend the necessary time with the program."

Fitzpatrick, a 1993 Bishop Heelan alumnus, was hired by his alma mater in November 2020. In three seasons, he led the Crusaders to a 59-20 record. In his first season, in 2021, Heelan went 26-2, winning the Missouri River Athletic Conference championship before losing in the regional quarterfinals, 2-0 to Okoboji.

The Crusaders finished this past season with a 14-13 record.

“I hope I left a good impression on the girls, the school and the community,” Fitzpatrick added. “I really like where the program is moving forward. For us to compete at the state level, the girls have to put in a lot more time in the offseason.”

"He brought great energy, and he made the dugout fun," Heelan co-activities director Andy Foster said of Fitzpatrick. "He was in it for all the right reasons. We enjoyed working with him.”