Sergeant Bluff-Luton will host Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, while Spencer will travel to Fort Dodge in semi-final Class 4A Region 1 softball games Saturday night.

Spencer advanced after ending Bishop Heelan's season 9-4 in a first-round contest Thursday night.

BH/RV moved on after knocking off Le Mars, 11-4, in eight innings Thursday.

Heelan vs Sergeant Bluff-Luton softball Heelan's Marin Frazee swings during a June 22 game vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton. Frazee was one of three Heelan seniors who played their final gam…

Fort Dodge and Sergeant Bluff-Luton received first-round byes as the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds in the region, respectively. The regional final will take place Tuesday at the home field of the highest remaining seed.

Spencer 9, Bishop Heelan 4

Leading 4-3 after three innings, the Tigers erupted for four runs in the top half of the fourth and added an insurance run in the fifth to take control of Thursday's game at West High School.

Individual statistics were not immediately available for either team.

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 11, Le Mars 4

The Nighthawks erupted for seven runs in the top of the eighth to break open a 4-4 game Thursday.

Kavri Van Kekerix led BHRV at the plate with four hits, including three doubles and an RBI. Keilani Maae added three hits, two RBIs and two steals for the Nighthawks.

Natalie Vanderloo had two hits for the Bulldogs, which ended their season at 23-13.