Heelan sweeps East in comeback fashion

SIOUX CITY -- In the first game of a doubleheader at Scheels Field in Sioux City on Saturday, the Bishop Heelan High School softball team defeated East 8-5.

“The girls are just getting more confidence, and they’re having fun,” Heelan head coach Chris Fitzpatrick said. “When they have fun, they play better, they play looser, so that’s exciting to see them playing, and having fun doing what they’re doing.”

Heelan entered play Saturday after playing a pair of games in Le Mars Friday. East hadn’t played since a doubleheader with Council Bluffs Jefferson Tuesday. The doubleheader between Heelan and East was originally scheduled for Thursday, but was pushed to Saturday due to the weather.

East jumped ahead off Heelan starter Angel Shaw in the first inning, as Olivia Mentzer drove in Brylee Hempey on a single.

Heelan wasted no time responding to the run in the top of the first, scoring two of their own in the bottom of the inning. An RBI-double by Grace Nelson, followed by a Marin Frazee RBI-base hit gave Heelan a one-run advantage after one.

Both pitchers, Shaw for Heelan and Hempey for East, pitched clean second innings, but Shaw struggled again in the third.

After getting the lead-off runner out, Hempey walked and Gracie Bruening singled. A sacrifice fly by Raelyn Angeman scored Hempey and Bruening scored on a wild pitch in the next at-bat to give East the advantage again.

Heelan broke things open in the fourth inning. After a 1-2-3 inning for Shaw in the circle, The Crusaders struck for four runs in the bottom of the inning.

“Angel has really matured from the time that I got here to right now, and she’s turning into one of our team leaders,” Fitzpatrick said. “And that’s a credit to her, she’s bought inot what we’re doing and her attitude has been fantastic.”

The damage started as the first two batters reached via a walk and a single. Maddie LaFleur gave Heelan the lead back with a triple down the first base line to bring in the first two runners with no outs. Catcher Sophia Kuntz put down a bunt that scored LaFleur and Julia Verzal, courtesy running for Kuntz, scored on a fielder’s choice play a couple batters later.

Now trailing 7-3, East needed to get back into the game quickly. They managed two runs in the top of the fifth inning, one on an RBI ground out by Angeman and another on a single by Kennedy Wineland. After five, the Crusaders led 7-5.

An insurance run came across in the bottom of the sixth for Heelan as Mariah Augustine hit a ground-rule double to score Kenley Meis.

Shaw pitched around a pair of base runners in the seventh to seal the win for the Crusaders.

Sioux City East scored seven runs in the fifth inning to build a 9-4 lead in game two with the Crusaders. Heelan added two runs in the bottom of the inning, but trailed by three with two innings to play.

After East tacked on a run to lead by four, Heelan was down to their final three outs of game two.

After the first batter of the inning was called out, Maddie LaFleur hit an inside the park home run, followed by a Maddie Gengler home run. A walk by the ensuing batter put one on with one out trailing by two for Ella Fitzgerald.

"I knew I had a runner on first and my main goal was just to put the ball in play, get on base and run," Ella Fitzgerald said. "I was not expecting to send it over the centerfield fence, but I was looking to make contact and luckily it went.

Fitzgerald's two-run home run tied the game. After Angel Shaw pitched around base runners again in the eighth, Addison Kuehl drew a walk with the bases loaded in the bottom of the eighth to earn the win.

"The girls just kept battling," coach Fitzgerald said. "They didn't give up and the dugout started to pick some things up and be more vocal, which helped quite a bit. We had some really key hits, so I'm proud of the girls."

