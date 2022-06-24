Hinton senior Jadyn Case overcomes shoulder injury to reach 500-strikeout mark

HINTON, Iowa — Entering the fall of her senior year,Hinton High School senior Jadyn Case was rehabbing a shoulder injury that kept her out of volleyball.

Her softball season was in question, but Case wanted to play in the summer.

Instead of getting down and taking time off, she joined cross country to stay in shape and continued to think of ways to improve her game.

“I tore my shoulder last year and I worked really hard this summer,” Case said. “I went to a lot of physical therapy and I honestly tried a new sport because volleyball wasn’t going to be able to work out. I did cross country and I give credit to my cross country coach, coach (Craig) Hoffman, because he definitely got me back into shape and it’s honestly made me so much stronger on the mound.”

That improvement in her pitching came in the form of adding a pitch with some sink to it, and that change has made her one of the most efficient pitchers in the state.

“A lot of people know what my bread and butter pitches are, so I’ve wanted to add a couple more, something with some down movement, something to get them to chase a little bit,” Case said. “I was definitely able to do that, and that’s what helped get the job done tonight too.”

Case’s ability was on full display Friday, as the Blackhawks were facing a Remsen St. Mary’s team that held an 18-1 record and a Top 10 ranking in Class 1A. Hinton took a 5-4 win, with Case throwing the complete game.

Case struck out seven in the first three innings, keeping the Hawks off the board. She also reached 500 career strike outs in the second inning.

“It’s everything,” Case said of the milestone. “I’ve put so much work into everything in the offseason. I’ve spent hours working with coaches and it’s nice to see it come full circle, but honestly, the win is the best part.”

Case was also a force as the plate, recording three RBIs Friday night. In the circle, she finished with seven strike outs in seven innings, giving up four runs in the fifth, but settling down to get through the final two innings cleanly.

“Jadyn’s a fighter,” Hinton head coach Jennifer Jacobs said. “Even this fall, we weren’t really sure what the prognosis would be for her this year, and we talked about being a fighter, we talked about being a grinder, and we talked about believing that this is in somebody’s hands bigger than ourselves.

“I think she really believes that and she kept grinding all offseason. She did everything she was supposed to do to be able to get back out there and throw for us,” Jacobs continued.

This season, Case has 173 strikeouts over 124 innings pitched and a 1.26 ERA. She is also hitting .319 with a team high 25 walks.

“You have to stay hunger and I think Jadyn, after getting hurt last year, stayed that way,” Jacobs said. “It opened her eyes to the fact that, hey, I could be good. When she was a sophomore she kind of realized that she could be good, her junior year she got better, and her senior year, she wants to leave a legacy.”

Case is one of eight seniors on the team, and her leadership, along with the other seven seniors, has lifted Hinton to 10 straight wins and wins in 11 of their last 12 games.

Friday’s win also came on assistant coach Brian DeJong and senior Emily Small’s birthday.

“I think they come and they want to win every day, and that’s what it has to be,” Jacobs said. “You can’t overlook any team.... We have to find a way to grind. There’s going to be night where our bats aren’t as good, so defensively we have to step up, and that’s what it has to be. It takes all 17 to do their job.”

Hinton did its job with the win over a strong Remsen St. Mary’s team Friday night. The win revenge an early season loss to the Hawks, and showed the team what they are capable of doing.

“St. Mary’s is an awesome team, and it’s one of those things where we need to believe that we can complete and defeat anybody, especially going into the postseason,” Jacobs said. “We have three games next week that we want to take care of, and then we want to turn around and do our jobs going into the postseason.”

The Blackhawks motto, ‘Leave a Legacy’ is still the mentality as the season comes to a close, and that legacy includes a trip to Fort Dodge.

“Every single day, we come out here and we work with a big grind,” Case said. “Our theme this year is ‘leave a legacy’ as we’re led with eight seniors. We all want to leave it out here every day and we honestly play every game like it’s our last. This (win) was just another part of that.”

