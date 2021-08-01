IGCA ALL-STATE SOFTBALL: Newell-Fonda's Ella Larsen, Bailey Sievers leads local group

Rylee Schnepf, Gehlen Catholic: The Jays junior had a good season at the plate and in the circle. Schnepf hit .324 with 21 RBIs. She was 11-4 as the Jays’ ace, recording 180 strikeouts and an 0.81 earned run average.

Emma DeStigter, Woodbury Central: The Wildcats senior struck out just five times in 89 at-bats this season. She hit .449 with six homers and 31 RBIs.

Second team

Shelby Skinner, Westwood: Skinner was one of two area seniors who played in last weekend’s All-Star Senior Games (Larsen was the other). On the season, the Rebels senior hit .359 with 16 RBIs.

Kierra Jungers, Newell-Fonda: The Mustangs freshman recorded a 29-3 record, and she had a 1.03 ERA. Jungers had a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 264/30. She was seventh in Class 1A in strikeouts.

Hailey Wilken, Akron-Westfield: Wilken lost just one game in the circle for the Westerners, and she had a 1.25 ERA. Wilken allowed 13 earned runs.

Brittany Johnson, Remsen St. Mary’s: The Hawks senior had nine extra base hits and knocked in 22 runs. She was also 3-1 as a pitcher in nine games.

Third team