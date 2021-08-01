IGCA ALL-STATE SOFTBALL: Newell-Fonda's Ella Larsen, Bailey Sievers leads local group

More than 40 Siouxland area softball student-athletes earned some sort of All-State honor earlier this week, as the Iowa Girls Coaches Association released its list.
Of those ladies, just five earned first-team status.
Those five girls were Newell-Fonda seniors Ella Larsen and Bailey Sievers, Gehlen Catholic junior Rylee Schnepf, Woodbury Central senior Emma DeStigter and West Lyon senior Kennedy Kramer.
Mustangs coach Courtney Darrow was also named the Class 1A Coach of the Year. The Mustangs closed out the season by winning the Class 1A title, and they went 38-4 overall en route to the championship.
The Mustangs beat North Butler, Southeast Warren and Lisbon during the state tournament.
Here's a class-by-class breakdown of the All-State list, starting with Class 1A. The honorable mention recipients are at the end of the story.
Class 1A
First team
Ella Larsen, Newell-Fonda: Larsen drove in 47 RBIs, and she played first base for the Mustangs. She hit four home runs, and she had a batting average of .446.
Bailey Sievers, Newell-Fonda: Sievers had 58 hits, and 13 of those were good for doubles. The Mustangs senior hit .395.
Rylee Schnepf, Gehlen Catholic: The Jays junior had a good season at the plate and in the circle. Schnepf hit .324 with 21 RBIs. She was 11-4 as the Jays’ ace, recording 180 strikeouts and an 0.81 earned run average.
Emma DeStigter, Woodbury Central: The Wildcats senior struck out just five times in 89 at-bats this season. She hit .449 with six homers and 31 RBIs.
Second team
Shelby Skinner, Westwood: Skinner was one of two area seniors who played in last weekend’s All-Star Senior Games (Larsen was the other). On the season, the Rebels senior hit .359 with 16 RBIs.
Kierra Jungers, Newell-Fonda: The Mustangs freshman recorded a 29-3 record, and she had a 1.03 ERA. Jungers had a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 264/30. She was seventh in Class 1A in strikeouts.
Hailey Wilken, Akron-Westfield: Wilken lost just one game in the circle for the Westerners, and she had a 1.25 ERA. Wilken allowed 13 earned runs.
Brittany Johnson, Remsen St. Mary’s: The Hawks senior had nine extra base hits and knocked in 22 runs. She was also 3-1 as a pitcher in nine games.
Third team
Chloee Colt, Akron-Westfield: The Westerners junior hit .417 with 19 RBIs. She had 30 hits.
Delaney Iseminger, Kingsley-Pierson: The Panthers senior struck out just twice in 96 at-bats. She hit .365 with 27 RBIs.
Mya Bunkers, Remsen St. Mary’s: Even as a freshman, Bunkers led the Hawks with a .419 batting average.
Maggie Walker, Newell-Fonda: Walker drove in 38 runs and hit three home runs. As the Mustangs’ catcher, she caught four baserunners stealing.
Class 2A
Second team
Avery Coyle, West Sioux: Coyle hit an even .500, collecting 46 hits. She knocked in 24 RBIs. When she was on base, Coyle stole eight bases.
Jaydn Case, Hinton: Case hit. 408 and knocked in 17 RBis.
Kendra Casey, Sioux Central: The Rebels sophomore hit .426 with 12 doubles. Casey also had 32 RBIs.
Third team
MaKayla Haines, West Monona: Haynes hit .339, and had 17 combined doubles and triples. She had 53 hits.
Emma Vohs, Ridge View: The Raptors junior hit. 425 with 32 RBis. She also homered six times.
Mia Danielson, West Sioux: The Falcons sophomore collected a .484 average, 10 extra-base hits and 29 RBIs.
Class 3A
First team
Kennedy Kramer, West Lyon: The Wildcats senior hit .398, had 38 RBIs and hit seven homers. In the circle, she went 13-4 with a 2.48 ERA and had 93 strikeouts.
Second team
Tatum Schmalbeck, Sioux Center: As the Warriors’ ace, the sophomore went 24-6 with a 1.88 ERA. At the plate, she hit. 429, with 10 doubles with 25 RBIs.
Third team
Ellie Gengler, Bishop Heelan: The Crusaders senior finished her softball tenure hitting .469, had 47 RBIs, 53 hits and six home runs.
Carlin Smith, MOC-Floyd Valley: Smith, a junior, hit .340 with 33 runs batted in. She also had a 3.35 ERA in the circle.
Kourtney Dekker, Sheldon: Dekker was 18-4 with 160 strikeouts. She also hit .344.
Jewel Bergstrom, BHRV: The Nighthawks junior hit .443 with 35 hits. She was also 1-1 with a 4.72 ERA.
Stella Donkersloot, Spirit Lake: The Indians junior hit 4.63 with 19 RBIs.
Class 4A
Third team
Josie Hernandez, Storm Lake: The Tornadoes sophomore hit .400 and knocked in 23 runs. She picked off eight runners as the catcher.
Olivia Huckfelt, Spencer: The Tigers freshman hit .556, drove in 49 runs and hit 14 home runs.
Elise Evans-Murphy, Sergeant Bluff-Luton: Evans-Murphy had six hits in the month of July, and had a .393 average throughout the season. She drove in 53 RBIs.
Addie Brown, SB-L: The Warriors junior hit. 425 and had 54 hits.