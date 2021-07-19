IGHSAU SOFTBALL: Newell-Fonda advances to semifinals with 2-0 win over North Butler

The throw came home. Bailey Sievers slid home without a tag, and the ball went to the backstop.

That allowed Macy Sievers to advance to second base without a play.

Macy Sievers advanced to third base on an Anna Bellcock walk, but the Bearcats escaped any further damage by forcing Mary Walker to ground out.

Mary Walker, however, scored the second run for the Mustangs.

She led off the fourth inning by getting hit by a pitch.

Sophie Stewart then grounded out to the shortstop, but Walker made it safely to second base.

Walker moved up to third base on a wild pitch, setting the table for freshman McKenna Sievers.

McKenna Sievers has been familiar with laying down a sacrifice this season. Entering the game on Monday, McKenna Sievers had six sacrifice bunts.

She added her seventh, and it scored Walker.

McKenna Sievers put the ball down in front of Bearcats pitcher Kiya Johnson, and the only available out was at first.