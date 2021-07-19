IGHSAU SOFTBALL: Newell-Fonda advances to semifinals with 2-0 win over North Butler

Small ball worked well for the Newell-Fonda High School softball team on Monday.
The Class 1A top-seeded Mustangs got both of their runs in a 2-0 win against North Butler at Fort Dodge’s Harlan and Hazel Rogers Sports Complex through squeeze plays.
Macy Sievers delivered the first run of the game during the first inning, on an RBI single.
Bailey Sievers led off the first inning by forcing a walk.
She stole second base early in Macy Sievers’ at-bat, then she ran over to third on a wild pitch.
Macy Sievers placed down a bunt on the third-base side of the infield.
"I knew I needed to get it down," Macy Sievers said. "I knew (Coach Courtney Darrow) was sending Bailey, so I wanted to get it down.
'We like to use our speed a lot," Macy Sievers added. "We always steal second base so we can have someone in scoring position. That's an advantage we have."
North Butler third baseman Emma Holm came down the line to retrieve the softball.
Holm bobbled the ball a little bit, and that allowed both Sievers sisters some extra breathing room.
After Holm fully possessed the ball, she looked at home, with Bailey Sievers was less than 15 feet from the plate.
The throw came home. Bailey Sievers slid home without a tag, and the ball went to the backstop.
That allowed Macy Sievers to advance to second base without a play.
Macy Sievers advanced to third base on an Anna Bellcock walk, but the Bearcats escaped any further damage by forcing Mary Walker to ground out.
Mary Walker, however, scored the second run for the Mustangs.
She led off the fourth inning by getting hit by a pitch.
Sophie Stewart then grounded out to the shortstop, but Walker made it safely to second base.
Walker moved up to third base on a wild pitch, setting the table for freshman McKenna Sievers.
McKenna Sievers has been familiar with laying down a sacrifice this season. Entering the game on Monday, McKenna Sievers had six sacrifice bunts.
She added her seventh, and it scored Walker.
McKenna Sievers put the ball down in front of Bearcats pitcher Kiya Johnson, and the only available out was at first.
"We just wanted to put more pressure on North Butler, and make them score some more runs," McKenna Sievers said. "I'm not much of a power hitter, and Coach Darrow knows that I can get the bunt down."
The Mustangs were held to four hits. Bailey Sievers, Ella Larsen, Stewart and Mia Walker had those four knocks, all singles.
Those two runs were all that Mustangs freshman Kierra Jungers needed inside the circle.
She held the Bearcats to two hits, one in the first and another in the third.
Both of North Butler’s hits were singles.
North Butler also had just three baserunners in scoring position during the game.
Jungers needed just 52 pitches to record the complete-game shutout. She threw 12 balls and 40 strikes.
The Mustangs freshman threw nine strikeouts, and walked three.
"She had command after the first inning," Darrow said. "She knew the umpire's strike zone, and she settled in nicely. She definitely learned some things safter the first inning."
With the win, the Mustangs will face Southeast Warren in the semifinals at 11 a.m. Wednesday.