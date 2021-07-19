IGHSAU SOFTBALL: Remsen St. Mary's softball falls to Wayne in Class 1A state quarterfinals

The Remsen St. Mary’s (21-5) softball team will have to wait one more year to make program history.
On Monday afternoon at the Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge, the Hawks' Class 1A championship hopes came to an end in the state quarterfinals. Wayne posted a pair of late game rallies, and some ace pitching from junior Sterling Berndt in a 7-2 win.
The Falcons kicked off the scoring in the bottom of the first inning against Remsen pitcher Marina Cronin, as four straight two-out base hits hits led to a pair of runs.
After Hawks’ pitcher Marina Cronin retired Berndt, and senior Jaide Harvey, senior Mya Willey reached base with a single. Willey then advanced to second base on a passed ball, and scored on an RBI double to left-center field from the hot-hitting Emily Jones. Jones then scored on a single from Camryn Jacobsen, to give the Falcons a 2-0 lead.
In the second inning, Wayne added another run Berndt reached base with a double, stole third, and then scored on a single from senior Jade Harvey.
The score remained the same until the top of the fifth inning, when the Hawks offense finally broke through against Berndt, who came into the game with a 1.05 ERA.
Freshman Claire Schoeder led off the fifth with a single for Remsen, and later scored from third base on a squeeze bunt by senior Carly Ortmann. One batter later, freshman Mya Bunkers scored on a single to right field from senior Ana Conover, to pull the Hawks within a run at 3-2.
In the very next inning, Wayne padded its lead as Harvey scored on a bizarre play. Harvey led off the inning with a single, and advanced to third on a single from Emily Jones. On the play, the Hawks’ right fielder Tori Galles threw the ball to third baseman Carmindee Ricke, which allowed Jones to advance to second. Ricke then threw it to second base to try to nab Jones, but the ball scooted into right field, allowing Harvey to score from third.
Two batters later, Jones scored on a single by junior Abigayle Henderson, to give Wayne a 5-2 lead.
In the top of the sixth, freshman Claire Schoeder reached base on a two-out single, but was thrown out at second base to end the inning when she tried to advance on an errant throw.
In the bottom of the sixth, Wayne extended its lead to 7-2, when Willey drove in two runs with a single back up the middle.
“That is something as a team that we aren’t afraid of,” Remsen-St. Mary’s coach Monte Harpenau said. “But that is just too good of a team to be down by that much. There aren’t too many teams that are going to come back against a team like that, down five.”
Mya Bunkers reached base in the top of the seventh for RSM on a hit-by-pitch, but Berdnt set the next three batters down in order to secure the win for Wayne, and send the Falcons to the state semifinals.
Six of Wayne's seven runs scored with two outs in the inning.
Berndt Allowed five hits against the Hawks and two unearned runs, while striking out 11 batters. Her season total of 306 strikeouts is now fourth-most in the state, regardless of class.
“She was really good,” Mya Bunkers said. “We were preparing for how well she was going to pitch against us, so we’ve been going like high-sixties on the pitching machine. We were kind of prepared for that.”
“You kind of just have to hope for the best when you swing, and just drive it out there.”
Despite the loss, Harpenau was still pleased with the way RSM’s offense performed against Berndt.
“Early on, we had some girls chasing, but we had baserunners on every inning. We had productive at-bats, and that is something to build off of. She is a top-notch pitcher.”
Cronin got the loss after allowing seven hits and five runs, two of them earned, with five strikeouts.
In each of their past three state tournament appearances, which have come in 1999, 2013, and 2021, Remsen St. Mary’s has failed to advance past the quarterfinals round. For the coach and Hawks’ players, that history is something they hope they can put behind them soon.
“They know it,” Harpenau said. “Because they’ve done things this year already that no team at St. Mary’s has ever done.”