Iowa Girls Coaches Association releases All-State softball list

The Iowa Girls Coaches Association announced its softball all-state players on Thursday, and there are quite a few Siouxland student-athletes who earned honors from Classes 1A through 5A.

There were six first-team honorees, while there were several among the second- and third-team rankings.

Below is a look at all of the area All-Staters from the IGCA. The honorees are sorted in alphabetical order of the student-athlete’s school.

Class 5A

Brylee Hempey, East senior: Hempey finished second among Black Raiders hitters, as she had a batting average of .456 with 22 RBIs. She had five doubles and two home runs. Hempey was named as a Third Team honoree.

Class 4A

Second Team

Angel Shaw, Bishop Heelan junior: Shaw recorded a 4.13 earned run average and won 17 games in the circle. She also led the Crusaders with five home runs.

Who made the IGCA All-District teams? The Iowa Girls Coaches Association this week released its All-District teams for all five classes.

Third Team

Kenley Meis, Bishop Heelan junior: The Crusaders junior led her team in batting average (.475), stolen bases (39) and finished second in RBIs (44).

Maggie Allen, Le Mars senior: Allen hit .420 with 37 RBis. She also hit a home run. Allen also led the Bulldogs with 50 hits.

Olivia Huckfelt, Spencer sophomore: Huckfelt led the Tigers at .457, 43 RBIs 11 doubles and eight homers. She had 42 hits.

Jada Piercy, Spencer junior: Piercy hit .426 with 23 RBIs. She also hit four homers. At the plate, she struck out just twice.

Class 3A

First Team

Tatum Schmalbeck, Sioux Center junior: Schmalbeck led the state-qualifying Warriors with a .426 average, and she was second with 28 RBIs.

In the circle, Schmalbeck won 19 games and compiled a 1.88 ERA. She struck out 124 batters.

Second Team

Addie Brown, Sergeant Bluff-Luton senior: The Warriors senior hit .492 and stole 17 bases, both leading the team. Brown scored 42 runs, which was second among the SB-L roster.

Willow Bleeker, Sioux Center junior: Bleeker was a .375 hitter this summer and drove in 22 runs. The infielder also led the Warriors with 20 steals.

Third Team

Carlin Smith, MOC-Floyd Valley senior: Smith was solid in the circle and at the plate. As the No. 1 pitcher for the Dutch, Smith threw 168 innings and allowed 50 earned runs. She had 147 strikeouts.

Makenna Kleinhesselink, Sheldon senior: She hit .429 with 17 RBIs. She also scored 35 runs and earned 42 hits.

Taylor Schneider, Spirit Lake junior: She was a .436 hitter with four homers. She also led the Indians with eight doubles and 58 total bases.

Randi Childress, West Lyon junior: Childress knocked in 27 runs and stole 22 bases, both team highs among Wildcat players. She also led the Wildcats with 42 hits.

Class 2A

First Team

Jadyn Case, Hinton senior: Case had 224 strikeouts in the circle this season, and she surpassed 500 strikeouts on the season. Case also hit .337 and had 17 RBIs.

Hinton senior Jadyn Case overcomes shoulder injury to reach 500-strikeout mark “It’s everything,” Jadyn Case said of the milestone. “I’ve put so much work into everything in the offseason. I’ve spent hours working with coaches and it’s nice to see it come full circle, but honestly, the win is the best part.”

Emma Vohs, Ridge View senior: Vohs hit at exactly .500 on the season. She hit 11 homers, and drove in 37 RBIs.

Second Team

Gracie Knobloch, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn freshman: Knobloch had one of the best averages in the state, as she hit .548. She was second among Hawks hitters with 16 RBIs.

Addison Schmidt, Ridge View senior: Schmidt led the Raptors with 43 RBIs and was second among her team with a .463 average.

Carly Miller, West Monona sophomore: Carly led the Spartans with a .407 average, and she drove in 19 runs. She also was the winningest pitcher with 21 victories.

Kacy Miller, West Monona sophomore: She hit .386 and was second in RBIs with 36.

Avery Coyle, West Sioux senior: Coyle led West Sioux with a .528 average, and as the Falcons catcher, she threw eight runners who wanted to steal bases.

Third Team

Madison Goosmann, Hinton senior: Goosmann led the Blackhawks with a .451 with two homers. She also had 30 RBIs.

Alayna Wingate, Sibley-Ocheyedan junior: Wingate threw 157 innings this season, and allowed 47 earned runs this summer. She had a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 202 to 21. Her ERA was 2.10.

Madison Chesnut, West Monona senior: Chesnut was the No. 3 leading hitter with a .395 average. She threw out 11 runners from behind the plate.

Class 1A

First Team

Kierra Jungers, Newell-Fonda sophomore: Jungers notched 27 wins in the circle for the Mustangs. Her ERA was 1.56 and she struck out 267 hitters.

Macy Sievers, Newell-Fonda senior: The Mustangs senior led the team with a .470 average, and she had a team-high 63 hits. She had 11 doubles and four triples. Sievers also only struck out six times.

Claire Schroeder, Remsen St. Mary’s sophomore: Schroeder led all area hitters with a .573 average. She had 63 hits, and all of her hits were singles. She also stole 57 bases. Schroeder also scored 55 times.

Second Team

Chloee Colt, Akron-Westfield senior: She's second on the team with 39 hits. She was also second with 30 runs scored. Her on-base percentage was .444.

Rylee Schnepf, Gehlen Catholic senior: Even through an injury, Schnepf had a team-high 1.08 ERA. She struck out 211 batters and allowed 19 earned runs. She also led the Jays with 17 RBIs.

Mya Bunkers, RSM sophomore: Bunkers had a team-high 40 RBIs. She hit .435 and stole 33 bases.

Maddie Thomas, River Valley junior: Thomas hit six homers and collected 37 RBIs. She hit a team-best .473.

Third Team

MaKenna Bowman, Kingsley-Pierson junior: Bowman hit at .402 and had a team-high 20 RBIs (along with Avery Schroeder). She also led the Panthers with four homers.

Taylor Harpenau, MMCRU senior: Harpenau led the Royals with a .418 average. She was second with 28 RBIs. She led the team with 38 hits.

Mary Walker, Newell-Fonda junior: Walker scored 35 runs and led the Mustangs with a .987 fielding percentage.

There were some players who received honorable mention nods.

In Class 1A, those players were Akron-Westfield junior Natalie Olson, RSM sophomore Marina Cronin and Woodbury Central senior Sammy Bates.

In Class 2A, there were three: Alta-Aurelia’s Shea Peterson, Sidney Trucke of MVAOCOU and Berkey Johannsen of Sioux Central.