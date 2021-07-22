'It just doesn't feel real," Newell-Fonda wins Class 1A softball title with win over Lisbon

FORT DODGE, Iowa — After 13 years, the ultimate dream finally came true for the Newell-Fonda softball team.
The Mustangs are state champions.
Under the blue skies at Harlan Rogers Softball Complex in Fort Dodge, the No. 1 seeded Mustangs (38-4) clinched the Class 1A state title on Thursday evening with a 4-1 victory over Lisbon (37-8) in the championship game.
Newell-Fonda freshman pitcher Kierra Jungers recorded the final out in the top of the seventh inning by striking out Lisbon’s Blair Baltes, and was mobbed on the mound as her teammates stormed the field with glee.
"That felt amazing," Jungers said. "I don't know how I feel about the doggie-pile quite yet. I got some dirt in my mouth, but it felt great."
The title is the Mustangs first state softball championship since 2008.
Newell-Fonda head coach Courtney Darrow, a Fort Dodge native, looked on from the dugout as her team celebrated its accomplishment.
At that point, there was nothing to do but smile.
"You just sit back and watch the girls' smiles," Darrow said. "That is something I will remember for the rest of my life, seeing their joy and excitement. It's one that every coach wants to experience, and I'm very glad that the girls made that opportunity happen."
After allowing a leadoff single to Lisbon sophomore Peyton Robinson, Jungers set the tone in the first inning by striking out the side, as senior Stacia Hall, junior Petersen, and sophomore Ella Clark whiffed in order.
The Mustangs struck first on offense in the bottom half of the frame, with two hitter Macy Sievers reaching base on a walk, and advancing to second on a single from senior Ella Larsen. Catcher Maggie Walker then blooped a single over the head of Lisbon third baseman Stacia Hall, who then accidentally kicked the ball into foul territory.
On the play, Sievers scored from third, and the other runners each advanced a base. But the Mustangs couldn’t take advantage of the opportunity, as Lisbon pitcher Ryleigh Allgood struck out Anna Bellcock and Mary Walker to end the inning.
The Lions tied the game at 1-1 in the fourth inning. Junior Mia Petersen led off the frame with a walk, and advanced to third on a pair of groundouts. Sophomore Kali Nelson then hit a grounder to Newell-Fonda third baseman Sophie Stewart, and beat the throw to first by a half step. Petersen scored on the play to deadlock the game.
The tie didn’t last long though, as Newell-Fonda sophomore Mia Walker drove in two runs with a two-out RBI double in the bottom half of the inning, giving the Mustangs a 3-1 lead.
The Lions threatened in the fifth inning, but a crucial mistake ended the inning prematurely for Lisbon. With one out, Jungers walked back to back batters. With one out, Lisbon senior Stacia Hall hit a fly ball to shallow left field. On the play pinch runner Gabi Moehleman tried to tag up from second base, and was thrown out at third by several steps to end the inning.
In the fifth, sophomore Mary Walker drove in Ella Larsen with an RBI single to right field to extend the Mustangs’ lead to 4-1.
The run was Larsen's sole score of the game, but she reached base four times, with singles in the first and forth, a walk in the sixth, and a hit by pitch in the fifth.
As an offense, the Mustangs finished with eight hits in the game.
"We've seen their pitcher twice, so we knew what they threw," Larsen said. "I knew that I had to be picky in order to be successful, and I had to know the zone. I did today, and it feels great. I was picky today, and it helped me in the long run."
In the sixth and seventh, Jungers set the Lions down in order, to clinch the team's long-awaited title.
Once Balte swung and missed at the final pitch, the Newell-Fonda crowd in attendance roared with joy. After coming up short in the state tournament each of the past six years, the Mustangs finally reached the mountaintop.
"This is just a special group of girls," Darrow said. "They work hard every single minute, every single game, every single inning. They put in a lot of work in the offseason, and it paid off. They put in a lot of sacrifices throughout the season, and they made their dream become a reality tonight, becoming state champs."
Lisbon ends its season as the state runner up, and the Lions are still searching for their first title since 1996.
With the championship, the Mustangs add to the school's already crowded trophy case, with 12 members of the team also winning a girls basketball titles earlier this year.
The program will lose three seniors to graduation before next season begins, but Larsen sees big things ahead for the players who will be coming back for a shot at a repeat.
"They're going to be amazing," Larsen said. "We've taught them, everyone will teach them now. I think we do a great job of training the underclassmen and raising their expectations."
"They know what the expectations are, and I think they'll be great from here on out."
After the game, Jungers was named the Class 1A All-Tournament team captain.
"It really hasn't even sunk in yet," Jungers said. "It just doesn't feel real."