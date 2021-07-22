'It just doesn't feel real," Newell-Fonda wins Class 1A softball title with win over Lisbon

After allowing a leadoff single to Lisbon sophomore Peyton Robinson, Jungers set the tone in the first inning by striking out the side, as senior Stacia Hall, junior Petersen, and sophomore Ella Clark whiffed in order.

The Mustangs struck first on offense in the bottom half of the frame, with two hitter Macy Sievers reaching base on a walk, and advancing to second on a single from senior Ella Larsen. Catcher Maggie Walker then blooped a single over the head of Lisbon third baseman Stacia Hall, who then accidentally kicked the ball into foul territory.

On the play, Sievers scored from third, and the other runners each advanced a base. But the Mustangs couldn’t take advantage of the opportunity, as Lisbon pitcher Ryleigh Allgood struck out Anna Bellcock and Mary Walker to end the inning.

The Lions tied the game at 1-1 in the fourth inning. Junior Mia Petersen led off the frame with a walk, and advanced to third on a pair of groundouts. Sophomore Kali Nelson then hit a grounder to Newell-Fonda third baseman Sophie Stewart, and beat the throw to first by a half step. Petersen scored on the play to deadlock the game.

The tie didn’t last long though, as Newell-Fonda sophomore Mia Walker drove in two runs with a two-out RBI double in the bottom half of the inning, giving the Mustangs a 3-1 lead.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}