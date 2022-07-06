Kingsley-Pierson softball moves on with two late home runs over MMCRU

KINGSLEY, Iowa — Before each game, Kingsley-Pierson High School softball coach Erika Bates sets small goals for the team to accomplish.

There were two on Wednesday night in a Class 1A second-round regional matchup against MMCRU: Win every inning and never give up.

The first goal wasn’t met as planned, but the Panthers lived up to the second one.

The Panthers were down big in each of the sixth and seventh innings, but two key hits helped the Panthers eliminate the Royals 11-10 and move on to face Remsen St. Mary’s on Friday.

Makenna Bowman delivered the first big hit of the night, and that came during the sixth inning. Kingsley-Pierson was down 6-4 in the sixth inning with nobody out and two runners on base.

Senior McKenzie Goodwin had just driven in a run with a double.

Bowman gave the Panthers their first lead of the night on the first pitch she saw in the at-bat with a three-run homer in the sixth inning.

It was her team-leading fourth home run of the season, and easily the biggest one she had hit all season.

Bates wasn’t surprised that Bowman stepped up in that moment. It’s something that the Panthers junior has done since putting on a Panthers uniform.

“Makenna has been one of the most consistent kids on the team,” Bates said. “She always comes in clutch. She comes through and that was just another great example of that. Without her hit, we wouldn’t be here.”

The Royals responded right back with four runs in the seventh inning.

Makenzie Meyer led off the inning by getting hit by a pitch. Jordan Staab later reached base on a dropped third strike.

Avery Schlenger dropped down a perfect squeeze play that scored Meyer.

Isabelle Olson then hit a two-run double, and Taylor Harpenau followed that up with an RBI double to shallow right field.

The Royals retired the first two batters in the bottom half of the seventh.

Jorja Howe kept the Panthers alive by forcing a walk off Olson, who came into pitch late in the seventh inning.

Chloe Peschau kept the inning alive with a single.

Then, Goodwin came up to the plate. Before she came up to hit, Bates pulled Goodwin aside and asked for one very simple favor.

Bates simply asked Goodwin to get a base hit.

The Panthers senior who will go play basketball at Dordt starting in the fall delivered.

Just like Bowman, Goodwin wasted little time and sent the first pitch she saw over the left-field wall.

With that hit, she tied the game at 10-10.

Bowman later got on base with a single and scored on a wild pitch.

This story will be updated.