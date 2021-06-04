Le Mars' Payton Wright masters the art of the bunt

Even earlier this season, she had to deal with absences as her players finished up their spring sports schedules. Now, her whole lineup is locked in, and they are producing.

On the offensive side, the Bulldogs lead the conference in hits, while the team’s pitching staff ranks first in the Missouri River Conference with a 1.83 ERA and 93 strikeouts.

“It feels really real, because we get all the tournament games, and we get all the games before we go to our playoff games at the end of the season,” Steffan said. “It's good to have a lot more games, rather than less games, like we did last year.”

This team has championship hopes, and a long list of players that can help them get there. Atop the list is their number two hitter, who plans to keep bunting and slap-hitting her way back to the state tournament.

She might not look like an imposing presence in the batter’s box, but opposing lineups will have to learn how to stop her if they want to want to have any chance against the Bulldogs.

“I’m small, not many people think of me as being a strong hitter,” Wright said. “Me being able to lead the team, and have all of those singles and getting on base is just really exciting for me.”