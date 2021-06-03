Le Mars wallops West in softball doubleheader

The Le Mars softball team has learned a crucial lesson early in the season. More runs lead to more wins.

On Thursday, the Bulldogs crushed Sioux City West in a doubleheader, beating the Wolverines by scores of 13-0 and 12-2. Le Mars now has a five game winning streak, and the Bulldogs have scored at least 11 runs in each of the past four contests.

Junior shortstop Maggie Allen got the scoring started for Le Mars in the first inning of the second game. She led off the game with a walk, and then scored on an RBI double from sophomore third baseman Libby Leraas.

The 1-0 score held until the fifth inning, when Allen scored again on another RBI double from Leraas.

In the sixth inning, the Bulldogs sent 12 batters to the plate, and scored seven unearned runs, to take a 9-0 lead. In the ninth inning, Lerass drove in two more runs with yet another RBI double, and later scored on a single from freshman center fielder Sarah Brown, to put the Bulldogs up by a score of 12-0.