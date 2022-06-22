‘Leave a Legacy’: Hinton’s seniors look to get to state in final season

HINTON, Iowa – When the Hinton Blackhawks trotted onto the field for their game with Lawton-Bronson Tuesday night, six of the Blackhawks’ 10 starters were seniors, and that group is looking to take advantage of one last season together.

“I think it means a lot to them,” Hinton head coach Jennifer Jacobs said. “I think COVID made us all kind of realize that not everything in life is a given. And for these girls, they've had a year where they've been through adversity in other sports, but they've also had success.”

The success for the team continued Tuesday, when Hinton defeated Lawton-Bronson 13-1 in four innings. It is Hinton’s eighth straight win after an 8-8 start to the season.

“It's just a situation where we're realizing and finding our groove,” Jacobs said. “We’re a small school, we've got kids doing track we got kids doing golf, we got kids doing all kinds of extracurriculars, so for us to have practice together, I think we had one practice all together before our first game.”

Hinton has won 10 of its last 11 games, with the lone loss coming against Bishop Heelan on Jun 10. During that stretch, the Blackhawks haven’t allowed more than three runs, while scoring three or more in every game not counting the loss.

“It’s just a situation where the more opportunities that we get to be together and the more opportunities we get to gel and mesh, the better we should be,” Jacobs said. “And that's how we want to be, we don't want to start out hot and then end cold. So hopefully, we're able to keep it rolling.”

Leading the charge for the Blackhawks is the group of eight seniors in total. Emily Small and Jaydn Case are the two main pitchers for the group and Madison Goosman and Bella Badar are the top two everyday bats. All four players are seniors.

“We try to model ourselves as a family, and a big part of it is them accepting their role,” Jacobs said. “You know, we have some seniors that don't play every day but they're here every day grinding, and we have some seniors that play every single play. So it's just a situation where they've accepted their role and they really are role models for the rest of the group.”

Tuesday was Small’s turn in the circle, where she threw four innings and struck out four Eagle batters. Small also record a two-run single in the second inning, making a 1-0 game a 3-0 game. Her and Case’s leadership from the circle helps the rest of the group stay position.

“When it comes to having a pitcher that's confident in her abilities, that spreads to everybody else,” Jacobs said. “She's the one in the circle, and she's the one everybody's looking at, so if she gets down easily, then she's going to struggle. If she doesn't, and she stands out there and she throws it hard, you know, they hit Emily, they had a good hit to the gap tonight. She turned around and threw the next pitch. She didn't pout about it. She's just a grinder.”

Small’s counterpart and the Blackhawks ace from the circle is also a hard worker Jacobs said. Case has thrown 110 innings heading into Wednesday’s game against West Sioux, and she holds a 12-4 record with a 1.34 ERA. She has struck out 153 batters in 110 innings. Case is coming off an injury last year and is getting some attention with her performance this season.

“Jay comes in, she works hard every day and she has command of all of her pitches,” Jacobs said. “She doesn't get easily rattled, she plays good defense from the circle. She has confidence that she can throw whatever pitch we need her to throw when we need to throw it. Recently, we've been working on just working on some of her other opportunities when we get those chances with her. But she's a well-rounded pitcher, and somebody, that in a conference of good pitching, I think personally is towards the top.”

In the lineup, Goosmann is hitting .479 with two home runs and 28 RBI in 24 games. Badar is also hitting over .400 at .420 with five extra base hits. Case and Small are hitting .318 and 3.16 respectively. Sara Schoenrock is hitting .289 to round out the top five batters with more than five at-bats this season on the team. All five are seniors.

"A lot of them are coming in and putting in extra time all winter long. A lot of them I'm coaching in other sports. I've had every one of them in class," Jacobs said. "...It's just a situation where these guys come to play, they come to work. We are our family, and at the end of the day, even though we might be dysfunctional at times, we do care about each other and it'll be it'll be hard to see these girls go. And hopefully that's later than sooner."

Hinton has hit the home stretch of the 2022 season with five regular season games to play, including Wednesday’s game at West Sioux and Friday’s game at home against unbeaten Remsen St. Mary’s. In order to carry this hot streak going, there has to be a desire to win every night, Jacobs said.

“It's about them wanting to come to win every night. Our theme this year is ‘leave a legacy’ and that's our goal, but a big part of that is them wanting to win,” Jacobs said. “It can't just be me. It can't just be one or two people standing out here. It has to be all 17. And so far, we've brought that and if we keep that rolling I like our chances.”

