Madison DeJong leads West Lyon softball past Sergeant Bluff-Luton

SERGEANT BLUFF – Madison DeJong stepped into the circle Friday with a tough task; holding down Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s offense enough for her West Lyon teammates to pick up a win.

DeJong, who pitched three shutout innings in the 9-5 loss to the Warriors just a week prior, gave up four runs over seven innings in a 6-4 win at Sergeant Bluff-Luton Friday night.

“It's been a long couple of weeks and played a lot of games,” West Lyon head coach Jeremy Childress said. “On the long road trip coming down I could tell the girls were worn out a little bit, but they’re just a group that's ready to play ready to have fun. Maddie DeJong, our pitcher tonight, she’s had a couple of rough outings, and for her to come in and throw to a team like Sergeant Bluff-Luton really says a lot about her. we knew it was eventually going to click for her and it did tonight. Not a better place or time for it.”

Not only did DeJong have a strong performance in the circle, but she had two hits and two RBIs at the plate to help the Wildcats. DeJong’s two-run single in the first gave her team a 3-0 lead before the Warriors even had a chance to swing the bats.

“She's worked really hard, does all the right things, so I couldn't be happier for her and of course we had we had really good defense behind her tonight,” Childress said. “We had key hits when we needed them. There was a couple of situations where we'd like to see a base knock in there girls, need to step up there, but Maddie threw incredible and the defense was awesome.”

DeJong, along with classmates Randi Childress and Maddie Johnson have played vital roles in West Lyon’s 10-3 start to the season. Childress leads the team with a .524 batting average and has two home runs and 13 RBI to her name. DeJong is batting .395 with 13 RBI and Johnson is hitting .250 in 20 at-bats.

The junior class is being able to shine in large part to the leadership of the senior class Childress said. The five seniors are the leaders for the Wildcats and are having a strong season themselves. Zavyr Metzger is hitting .409 with four home runs and 21 RBI (both team highs). Shay Langenhorst drove in a run Friday night, her 11th on the season while hitting .385. The other three seniors, Mallory Gramstad, Morgyn Grotewold and Isabelle Heyer, also play big roles in the teams’ success.

“Maddie DeJong, Randy Childress and Maddie Johnson played really well, really stepping up their game, But really, with our five seniors and their leadership, that allows those juniors to do what they do,” Childress said. “So they all accepted their roles on the team, all willing to play for each other, celebrate each other, and so it’s just a lot of fun being around this group.”

The 6-4 win over the Warriors gives West Lyon a much-needed win over a ranked opponent and give the girls a confidence boost after a long couple of weeks. West Lyon has won six of their last seven games as they continue the second half of their season next week.

“It just builds confidence,” Childress said. “We have a big couple of weeks with our conference play coming up and still in the hunt for that conference championship, so hopefully it can spring us forward and that we can keep playing well.”

For Sergeant Bluff-Luton, the loss was a bit of a wake-up call for the group. The Warriors were riding a nine-game winning streak entering Friday, in which they had a couple of great breaks to help them along the way.

“This game is nasty and if you don't execute you're not going to win,” Warriors head coach Jared Ocker said. “We’ve kind of been fortunate to win some games where other teams have kind of kicked it and tonight wasn't our night.”

A loss like Friday’s, where the team committed six errors to allow three unearned runs to score in the second half of the game, is a good thing for learning experiences, and is something the team will have to learn from moving forward.

“I wish we had competitive games like this every night,” Ocker said. "That's how you're going to grow as a as a team and girls start to see that 60 feet matters and whether it's in the air, getting the button down or not getting out on the bunt. So those are good learning experiences for everybody.”

The Warriors are young on paper, but not in experience. There is a group of five freshman who have varsity playing experience and are making a big impact for the Warriors this season.

The top team in the Missouri River Conference standings (12-3 overall, 10-0 in conference) is lead by Brooklyn Ocker and Emma Crooks, both freshman for the Warriors. Ocker (.449) and Crooks (.429) are first and second on the team in batting average, and Ocker leads the team with 21 RBI. Crooks went 3-for-3 with three RBI Friday night and Ocker pitched five innings allowing no earned runs (three unearned).

“I think just the want to be out there, I mean, they want to be in the lineup, they want to compete,” Ocker said. “They don't care the level, last year as eighth graders, they both played almost 60 games at different levels, pitching freshman, JV and suiting up hitting on the varsity a little bit. It's nice to see them compete and they love softball, love being out here.

It’ll be a fun three more years with both of them and they're going to have big roles for us, they obviously have so far this year,” Ocker continued.

Crooks holds the best ERA on the team at 1.40 over 25 innings. Ocker has a 3.55 ERA and 24 strikeouts over 25 and two-thirds innings. Addison Wheeler is hitting .372 with two home runs and 11 RBI as well.

It’s a big week upcoming for the top team in the MRAC, as the Warriors face West in a doubleheader Tuesday and face East in a triple header on Thursday.

“We want to win a conference title and so you use those in-town rivalries to motivate us,” Ocker said. “We have a doubleheader with West on Tuesday and three big ones with East on Thursday. So that's always motivation and opportunities to show up and compete every day.”

