METRO ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Bishop Heelan's Ellie Gengler finds balance in softball

SIOUX CITY — Balance has been a major key for Ellie Gengler.
Gengler, a Bishop Heelan High School senior, has had trouble staying back on the ball, but in her final season, she’s finding her groove at the plate.
Gengler entered Tuesday’s doubleheader against Council Bluffs Lincoln — which was also Senior Night for the Crusaders — with a .469 average and a team-high 41 RBIs.
She even hit a grand slam last week against Sergeant Bluff-Luton, and she has a team-high six homers on the season.
The grand slam came in Game 2 against the Warriors, and Gengler handled a pitch to give the Crusaders a cushion.
Gengler is this week’s Journal Metro Athlete of the Week.
Gengler started off the season well, but she grew into a little bit of a slump when she had a commitment to the soccer team, which made a run to the IGHSAU soccer tournament.
Gengler was one of five Crusaders who had to make a late transition over from soccer to softball.
The Crusaders made it to the IGHSAU state soccer tournament after beating Tri-Center.
Gengler knew it was going to be a difficult couple weeks having to balance playing on the pitch and the softball diamond, but this wasn’t the first time she had done so.
“The coaches were very cooperative with it,” Gengler said. “As a player knowing that everyone (including teammates) supports us in all sports. That’s a big aspect of it. I definitely wouldn’t change anything. I love being a part of two teams, even if they overlap a bit.”
In 2019, Heelan also made it to the state tournament, thanks to a dominant run to Des Moines.
Gengler knew the commitment and the concentration it was going to take for her to be successful with both squads, but there was only so much she could do.
So, she had to work a little harder to make sure she was ready once the soccer season ended.
Heelan coach Chris Fitzpatrick noticed Gengler sometimes would be off-balanced. She’d get out on her front foot, and that lack of balance mostly led to a pop-fly or a groundout.
The Crusaders don’t have much time for practice with how loaded their schedule has been.
During the mornings, Gengler went to Bishop Mueller Field and did some tee drills with Morningside University senior and Heelan grad Lexie Stolen.
Stolen put the tee in different positions, hoping Gengler would use her balance to drive balls to the left and right sides.
“It’s definitely something I worked on, for sure,” Gengler said. “Lexie would help me out. We’d go hit on our own and make sure I’m staying balanced. She’s been a big help with that.”
Fitzpatrick and Gengler don’t have the time to work together in those morning batting-practice sessions, so the two talk during games about what the Crusaders senior should focus on.
“When she stays back and looks for her pitch, I certainly would not want to pitch to her,” Fitzpatrick said. “She needs to wait for the pitcher to make a mistake, and she has done a great job of that.”
Gengler has felt more confident at the plate, and her coach sees that, too.
“She’s continuing to be a leader,” Fitzpatrick said. “I don’t expect her to hit a home run every time she comes up. She can hit line drives. She’s done a good job of hitting line drives on both sides. She has great power.”
Off the field, Fitzpatrick connected with the Crusaders — especially the seniors — from the first day.
There was a mutual agreement of what everyone wanted.
“Ellie and the other two seniors — Anesa Davenport and Kyla Michalak — I could tell that those were the three that I’d lean on, in terms of setting up practice times and holding players accountable. Ellie has truly been a great leader.”
Honorable mentions
Matthew McCrory, Sergeant Bluff-Luton baseball: McCrory stole home Thursday night to give the Warriors a win at home against Heelan.