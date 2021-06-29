METRO ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Bishop Heelan's Ellie Gengler finds balance in softball

“The coaches were very cooperative with it,” Gengler said. “As a player knowing that everyone (including teammates) supports us in all sports. That’s a big aspect of it. I definitely wouldn’t change anything. I love being a part of two teams, even if they overlap a bit.”

In 2019, Heelan also made it to the state tournament, thanks to a dominant run to Des Moines.

Gengler knew the commitment and the concentration it was going to take for her to be successful with both squads, but there was only so much she could do.

So, she had to work a little harder to make sure she was ready once the soccer season ended.

Heelan coach Chris Fitzpatrick noticed Gengler sometimes would be off-balanced. She’d get out on her front foot, and that lack of balance mostly led to a pop-fly or a groundout.

The Crusaders don’t have much time for practice with how loaded their schedule has been.

During the mornings, Gengler went to Bishop Mueller Field and did some tee drills with Morningside University senior and Heelan grad Lexie Stolen.

Stolen put the tee in different positions, hoping Gengler would use her balance to drive balls to the left and right sides.