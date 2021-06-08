METRO ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Evie Larson brings toughness to Black Raiders staff

For her performance, Larson has been selected as the Journal’s Metro Athlete of the Week.

According to Malenosky, one of Larson’s biggest attributes is her willingness to rely on her defense. She might not be the prototypical high-strikeout dominant ace, but she still manages to win games.

“She competes when she is on the mound,” Malenosky said. “She knows that she is not a strikeout pitcher, but she knows that she can compete. She mixes pitches well, and she really uses her defense. Evie has done a fantastic job for us. Like I said, she competes day in and day out for us.”

After last season ended, Malenosky left Larson alone for a few months so that she could recover from her injury. But once the calendar turned to January, Larson hit the gym hard, aware that the team’s success this season would largely depend on her.

So far, Larson seems to have taken that challenge to heart.

“In the offseason I tried to work super hard, because I knew it was my senior season. I knew it was my last chance to play softball, and I wanted it to be good,” Larson said. “I really just focused on individual pitches, and hitting my spots.”