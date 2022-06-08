METRO ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Sioux City East's Brylee Hempey embraces pitching role

SIOUX CITY — Brylee Hempey didn’t like the idea of pitching last season when East High School softball coach Bubba Malenosky first approached her.

Hempey thought that pitching would sink her confidence, and she wouldn’t be as good in the circle as she is on the field or when she’s hitting.

Hempey knew that the Black Raiders needed to fill a major void in the circle, and for her team, the East senior decided to try out the position.

“That’s just her being a team softball player and making sure the Black Raiders are successful,” Malenosky said. “I watched her go through a windup during a practice last year, and I was like, ‘You’re going to pitch.’ She’s just so athletic. She needed to pitch. She’s going to throw strikes and help us win games, and that’s all that matters.

“We had a conversation last year, and I told her this: If you’re mentally strong to get through tough situations as a pitcher, you’re tough enough to play college softball,” Malenosky added.

Last week, Hempey pitched a no-hitter against Council Bluffs Lincoln. Because of that, she is this week’s Metro Athlete of the Week.

When Hempey first started out pitching, Malenosky wanted Hempey to just throw strikes so she would be comfortable, so her pitching arsenal was a heavy dose of fastballs.

Hempey showed up at 6 a.m. for off-season workouts thrice a week, and she worked on a changeup.

She put enough work in the offseason to develop a game-ready changeup.

“I see her being successful in the circle,” Malenosky said. “As time went on and as she matures, that’s what needed to happen. She’s done a fantastic job. You put the best athlete in the circle. They either like that or they don’t, that’s how it works.”

The South Dakota softball signee has enjoyed throwing that changeup when she needs to.

“I really like it,” Hempey said. “I think it surprises batters sometimes. I don’t throw it often, but when I do, it shocks the batters and that makes me happy.”

Hempey has seen her pitching responsibilities amped up this season. Entering Tuesday’s games, Hempey is 4-1 with a 3.60 earned run average in 23 1/3 innings. She’s allowed 12 earned runs on 17 hits.

She has recorded 18 strikeouts and has walked 17 hitters.

“I like the leadership role that pitching gives me,” Hempey said. “It’s a great way to fill in the shoes of pitchers who have left.”

Hempey has started in all 10 games she’s played in, and among the starting lineup, Hempey also leads the Black Raiders with a .643 batting average.

She has 18 hits on the season, with 16 of those becoming singles.

In 28 at-bats, Hempey has struck out just once.

“She’s been a dominant hitter in the conference, and if she’s having a bad day, she can always put a bunt down since she’s so fast,” Malenosky said. “This year, she’s been swinging it well. She hasn’t had to bunt it much. I’ve just been help her become the hitter where she can be more patient and that’ll help her at the next level, too.”

Honorable mention

Ethan Olhausen, West baseball: The Wolverines senior had two RBIs in a key win over North last week.

Gabe Nash, North running: Nash set a new Sioux City record in the event at the Hoka Festival of Miles in St. Louis, Missouri, on Friday. Nash ran a 1:51.23 to place third in the 800-meter dash, but broke the Sioux City record with the time.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.