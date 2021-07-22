MRAC SOFTBALL: Bishop Heelan earns five first-team all-conference spots

Maggie Allen, Le Mars infielder: Allen tied for the Bulldogs lead in hits with 48, and she knocked in 30 runs. Allen also led the Bulldogs with 43 runs scored.

Brylee Hempey, East infielder: Hempey won the conference home run title with seven. She also led the Black Raiders with two triples. The East junior was third in batting average, as she hit .462. Hempey also stole 32 bases.

Olivia O’Brien: North infielder: O’Brien led the Stars with a .443 average among the regular starters. She led North with 58 hits, and 48 of those were singles. She also led the Stars with 42 runs scored.

Ellie Gengler, Heelan infielder: Gengler drove in the conference’s second-most runs with 47. She had 53 hits, and she had 18 extra-base hits.

Payton Wright: Le Mars outfielder: Wright led the Bulldogs with a .384 average among players who played 30 or more games. Wright had 48 hits. She scored 32 runs. She played in all 38 games for the Bulldogs.

Addie Brown, SB-L outfielder: Brown led the Warriors with 55 hits. She hit .417. Those hits usually turned into runs, as the Warriors junior scored 44 times. Brown also hit a triple. Brown also used her speed on the bases by leading SB-L with 23.