MRAC SOFTBALL: Bishop Heelan earns five first-team all-conference spots

SIOUX CITY — The Bishop Heelan High School softball team earlier this week saw five of its players earn Missouri River Activities Conference first-team status.
Those five players were pitcher Angel Shaw, catcher Mariah Augustine, infielder Ellie Gengler, outfielder Grace Nelson and junior Ella Fitzpatrick was named as a utility player.
The Crusaders won the MRAC title this summer, going 26-2 in conference play. It was Heelan’s first conference championship in four years. Chris Fitzpatrick coached the Crusaders in his first year as head coach after moving from Omaha.
The Crusaders had a No. 2 seed in the regional round, but they were upset in the first round by Okoboji.
Here’s a player-by-player look at all the first-team honorees:
Angel Shaw, Heelan pitcher: Shaw won 11 games and she recorded 95 strikeouts, good for third in the conference. Shaw had a 3.22 ERA by allowing 44 earned runs.
Holly Hansen, CBAL pitcher: Hansen led the MRAC with 183 strikeouts, and she was second in wins with 14, behind Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Regan Herbst.
Mariah Augustine, Heelan catcher: Augustine drove in the third-most runs among Crusaders hitters with 34 RBIs. She hit .394 with 10 extra-base hits, including six doubles. She was the primary catcher for a pitching staff that had a collective ERA of 3.94.
Maggie Allen, Le Mars infielder: Allen tied for the Bulldogs lead in hits with 48, and she knocked in 30 runs. Allen also led the Bulldogs with 43 runs scored.
Brylee Hempey, East infielder: Hempey won the conference home run title with seven. She also led the Black Raiders with two triples. The East junior was third in batting average, as she hit .462. Hempey also stole 32 bases.
Olivia O’Brien: North infielder: O’Brien led the Stars with a .443 average among the regular starters. She led North with 58 hits, and 48 of those were singles. She also led the Stars with 42 runs scored.
Ellie Gengler, Heelan infielder: Gengler drove in the conference’s second-most runs with 47. She had 53 hits, and she had 18 extra-base hits.
Payton Wright: Le Mars outfielder: Wright led the Bulldogs with a .384 average among players who played 30 or more games. Wright had 48 hits. She scored 32 runs. She played in all 38 games for the Bulldogs.
Addie Brown, SB-L outfielder: Brown led the Warriors with 55 hits. She hit .417. Those hits usually turned into runs, as the Warriors junior scored 44 times. Brown also hit a triple. Brown also used her speed on the bases by leading SB-L with 23.
Grace Nelson, Heelan outfielder: Nelson hit .500 — leading the conference — in 108 at-bats. She hit 10 doubles and three homers. In those 108 at-bats, Nelson struck out just 11 times.
Jessica Vrenick, CBAL utility: Vernick led the Lynx with 25 RBIs. SHe had a .432 average with 48 hits.
Ella Fitzpatrick, Heelan utility: The Crusaders junior was second in the conference with a .469 average. She had 38 hits, including six extra-base hits. Fitzpatrick also knocked in 26 RBIs.
Second team
Alivia Milbrodt, Le Mars pitcher: Milbrodt pitched 137 innings for the Bulldogs as a senior. She was 14-6 with a 2.20 ERA. Milbrodt had 159 strikeouts and allowed 13 walks.
Marin Frazee, Heelan pitcher: Frazee logged the second-most innings for the Crusaders with 64 2/3 innings. Frazee won eight games and she allowed just 31 earned runs on the season.
Bailey Becker, North catcher: Becker hit .293 for the Stars and she knocked in 22 runs for her senior season.
Elise Evans-Murphy, SB-L infielder: The sophomore infielder led the MRAC with 52 RBIs. She also was a Top 5 power hitter as she hit four homers. Evans-Murphy was second in the league with 16 doubles.
Lilly Thompson, CBTJ infielder: Thompson hit .390 with a team-high 23 RBIs.
Kenley Meis, Heelan infielder: Meis was second in the conference with 84 total bases. The Crusaders sophomore was also the runner-up in triples with seven.
Tessa Clifton, CBAL infielder: Clifton hit .394 with 22 RBIs.
Payton Risetter, North outfielder: Risetter was the No. 2 leader in hits for the Stars, as the senior had 43 hits. She hit .333, and had 39 singles.
Maddie Hase, East outfielder: Hase was third among Black Raiders hitters with 29 RBIs, and the senior hit .333. She had 66 putouts as an outfielder.
Kennedy Wineland, East outfielder: The Black Raiders junior was third among her team in average at .419. She was one of three Black Raiders hitters who had 4o or more hits.
Olivia Mentzer, East junior: The East freshman was a nice supplement to Evie Larson in the circle. Mentzer pitched 51 1/3 innings, and she recorded a 7.09 ERA with a 4-5 record. At the plate, Mentzer hit ,379 with 23 RBIs.
Courtney Johnson, North utility: The North senior was the primary pitcher. She pitched 105 2/3 innings, and she had a 10-9 record. She had 87 strikeouts and a 5.97 ERA. At the plate, Johnson hit .343 with 25 RBIs. She had seven doubles.