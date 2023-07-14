The Missouri River Athletic Conference champion Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School softball team was awarded eight total selections to the all-conference team.

The MRAC announced its all-conference squad this week and gave the nod to four Warriors on the 12-player first team and four on the second.

SB-L won the MRAC with a record of 24-4 within the conference and 33-7 overall. Sioux City East and Le Mars tied for second at 20-8 in the MRAC. SC North (17-11) and Bishop Heelan (14-13) followed in the league standings.

Like SB-L, East had a quartet named to the first team, and the Black Raiders had one additional nod on the second team.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton's representation included pitcher Regan Herbst, infielders Elise Evans-Murphy and Ella Skinner, as well as outfielder Chloe Buss to the first team.

The senior Evans-Murphy led the MRAC in RBIs with 57, had the most total bases (106), was second in hits (59), second in doubles (14), second in slugging percentage (.785) and fifth in batting average (.437) while collecting her third all-conference team nod.

Herbst, a senior, had the conference's lowest batting average against among pitchers at .182. She went 12-1 with a 2.48 ERA to go with 84 strikeouts against 34 walks.

In 130 at-bats for Skinner, the senior hit .392 and had 36 RBIs with two home runs. Buss, a senior, went for an average of .374 with 30 RBIs and 36 runs scored.

Warriors on the second team included junior pitcher Kamea Van Kalsbeek, senior catcher Cori Griebel, senior infielder Addison Wheeler and sophomore utility Brooklyn Ocker.

Van Kalsbeek (12-3) pitched 86 innings with a 1.63 ERA, while Ocker saw the circle for 42 innings with a 3.50 ERA. Griebel hit .384 with 31 RBIs and 35 runs scored, while Wheeler hit .389 and drove in 38 with an MRAC-best 61 runs scored.

SC East had a pair named to the first-team infield in senior Alexys Jones and junior Olivia Mentzer. Black Raiders' outfielder Leah Conlon, a sophomore, and junior Gracie Bruening, a utility pick, were named to the first team.

Jones tied SB-L's Evans-Murphy for the most home runs in the conference (11) and drove in the second-most (51) while batting .431 with seven doubles and 39 runs scored. Mentzer, who now been all-conference three times in softball, hit a team-best .449 and had 47 RBIs with 11 doubles and five home runs plus 49 runs scored while leading the MRAC in hits (62).

Conlon hit .400, drove in 24 and scored 39 runs. Bruening batted .364 with 27 RBIs, 14 doubles and 44 runs scored.

East senior infielder Raelyn Angerman (.385 average, 33 RBIs, 38 runs scored) was named to the second team.

Le Mars had one named to the first team and two to the second.

Sophomore pitcher Kylie Hofmann was one of four pitchers in the MRAC to work over 100 innings in the circle this season. She did so with an ERA of 3.11 with 45 strikeouts and a conference-leading 13 wins.

Bulldog senior infielder Libby Leraas and junior outfielder Sarah Brown made the second team.

Leraas hit .392 with 40 RBIs and 36 runs scored, and Brown checked in at .382 with 21 RBIs and 38 runs scored.

Senior Grace Nelson represented Heelan in the first-team outfield, and senior Marin Frazee joined her on the first team with a nod as a utility player. Frazee was All-MRAC in each of the past two seasons as well.

Nelson hit for a .441 average with a .710 slugging percentage. She had nine doubles, five triples and 29 RBIs. Frazee scored a team-high 45 runs, had a team-best 33 stolen bases and hit .402, had 16 RBIs and 19 extra-base hits, plus saw over 56 innings in the circle with a 5.72 ERA and 28 strikeouts.

Heelan sophomore infielder Maddie LaFleur and senior outfielder Maddie Gengler were named to the second team.

LaFleur held an average over .400 and drove in 25 runs. She had the second-most stolen bases on the team with 20. Gengler led the Crusaders with 32 RBIs and hit .439 with a team-best five home runs.

North junior catcher Natalie Rasmussen was a first-team pick after she led the conference in batting average (.500) and finished in a tie for the second-most double in the MRAC with 14. She also threw out the third-most number of runners attempting to steal with seven.

North freshman Joslyn Vogt (.272 batting average, 90.1 innings pitched, 3.56 ERA) earned a second-team nod as a utility player. Vogt had the second-most strikeouts in the MRAC with 125.

Council Bluffs Jefferson had pitcher Carley Steinspring and infielder Morgan Rasmussen named to the second team.

2023 MRAC softball

FIRST TEAM

Pitchers: Kylie Hofmann, Le Mars; Regan Herbst, SB-L

Catcher: Natalie Rasmussen, North

Infielders: Alexys Jones, East; Olivia Mentzer, East; Elise Evans-Murphy, SB-L; Ella Skinner, SB-L

Outfielders: Grace Nelson, Heelan; Leah Conlon, East; Chloe Buss, SB-L

Utility: Marin Frazee, Heelan; Gracie Bruening, East

SECOND TEAM

Pitcherers: Kamea Van Kalsbeek, SB-L; Carley Steinspring, CB Jefferson.

Catcher: Cori Griebel, SB-L

Infielders: Maddie LaFleur, Heelan; Libby Leraas, Le Mars; Morgan Rasmussen, CB Jefferson; Addison Wheeler, SB-L

Outfielders: Maddie Gengler, Heelan; Sarah Brown, Le Mars; Raelyn Angerman, East

Utility: Joslyn Vogt, North; Brooklyn Ocker, SB-L