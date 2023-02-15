The Nebraska high school state softball tournament is changing its format and bringing its championship games to UNO's Connie Claussen Field.

Possibly with those games televised statewide.

Starting this October, Hastings will continue to host the early rounds of the tournament on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

The format will become somewhat like what the College World Series uses. The eight qualifiers in each class will be seeded into two four-team brackets that are double-elimination. There will be crossover games between the two brackets.

But the finals won’t be at the Smith Softball Complex in Hastings.

The bracket winners will play winner-take-all championship games the following Monday at UNO. Those games will be televised by Nebraska Public Media.

“It’s time to showcase softball and highlight the incredible athletes we have on the field,” said Dan Masters, the Nebraska School Activities Association assistant director in charge of the sport.

“We’ve done it with other sports. We need to put softball in a prime venue. The potential is there for the finals to be shown on TV.”

Masters said Hastings has signed off on the changes. The NSAA contract with Hastings runs for two more years.

NSAA District 6 board member Troy Unzicker said breaking up the tournament, requiring either additional travel or weekend lodging, would be a financial hardship for western schools. But other board members and NSAA legal counsel Bobby Truhe said there could be Title IX issues without making the proposed moves.

The board voted 7-1, with Unzicker dissenting.

Meet the 2022 softball first-team Super-Staters 𝙈𝙖𝙙𝙙𝙞𝙖 𝙂𝙧𝙤𝙛𝙛, 𝙋, 𝙊𝙢𝙖𝙝𝙖 𝙈𝙖𝙧𝙞𝙖𝙣 𝘼𝙡𝙚𝙭𝙞𝙨 𝙅𝙚𝙣𝙨𝙚𝙣, 𝙋, 𝙂𝙧𝙚𝙩𝙣𝙖 𝘼𝙫𝙖 𝙇𝙖𝙪𝙧𝙚𝙣𝙩, 𝙋, 𝙂𝙄 𝙉𝙤𝙧𝙩𝙝𝙬𝙚𝙨𝙩 𝙍𝙮𝙡𝙞𝙣𝙣 𝙂𝙧𝙤𝙛𝙛, 𝘾, 𝙊𝙢𝙖𝙝𝙖 𝙈𝙖𝙧𝙞𝙖𝙣 𝘼𝙡𝙮𝙨𝙨𝙖 𝙁𝙤𝙧𝙩𝙞𝙠, 𝙄𝙁, 𝙈𝙖𝙡𝙘𝙤𝙡𝙢 𝙇𝙖𝙮𝙘𝙚𝙚 𝙅𝙤𝙨𝙤𝙛𝙛, 𝙄𝙁, 𝙔𝙪𝙩𝙖𝙣/𝙈𝙚𝙖𝙙 𝙁𝙖𝙞𝙩𝙝 𝙈𝙞𝙡𝙡𝙨, 𝙄𝙁, 𝙂𝙧𝙚𝙩𝙣𝙖 𝘽𝙧𝙚𝙚 𝙐𝙧𝙗𝙖𝙣, 𝙄𝙁, 𝙈𝙞𝙡𝙡𝙖𝙧𝙙 𝙎𝙤𝙪𝙩𝙝 𝙇𝙮𝙣𝙣 𝘿𝙖𝙫𝙞𝙨, 𝙊𝙁, 𝙈𝙞𝙡𝙡𝙖𝙧𝙙 𝙉𝙤𝙧𝙩𝙝 𝙈𝙖𝙘𝙠𝙚𝙣𝙯𝙞𝙚 𝙈𝙡𝙣𝙖𝙧𝙞𝙠, 𝙊𝙁, 𝙇𝙞𝙣𝙘𝙤𝙡𝙣 𝙎𝙤𝙪𝙩𝙝𝙬𝙚𝙨𝙩 𝙎𝙖𝙢𝙖𝙣𝙩𝙝𝙖 𝙎𝙘𝙝𝙢𝙞𝙙𝙩, 𝙊𝙁, 𝙃𝙖𝙨𝙩𝙞𝙣𝙜𝙨 𝘼𝙗𝙞𝙜𝙖𝙞𝙡 𝘽𝙧𝙤𝙬𝙣, 𝘿𝙋, 𝘽𝙚𝙣𝙣𝙞𝙣𝙜𝙩𝙤𝙣 𝙎𝙝𝙖𝙮𝙡𝙮𝙣𝙣 𝘾𝙖𝙢𝙥𝙗𝙚𝙡𝙡, 𝘿𝙋, 𝙔𝙪𝙩𝙖𝙣/𝙈𝙚𝙖𝙙 𝙀𝙢𝙢𝙞𝙚 𝙒𝙞𝙡𝙡𝙨, 𝘿𝙋, 𝙋𝙖𝙥𝙞𝙡𝙡𝙞𝙤𝙣-𝙇𝙖 𝙑𝙞𝙨𝙩𝙖 𝙏𝙖𝙩𝙪𝙢 𝙈𝙤𝙣𝙩𝙚𝙡𝙤𝙣𝙜𝙤, 𝘿𝙋, 𝙉𝙤𝙧𝙩𝙝 𝙋𝙡𝙖𝙩𝙩𝙚