New(ish) kid on the block: Elise Evans-Murphy providing the pop in second season with SBL

SERGEANT BLUFF — Last year, Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School sophomore Elise Evans-Murphy was the new kid. This year, she might just be the best hitter in the Warriors’ lineup.
In 2020, Evans-Murphy moved to Iowa with her family from Virginia Beach, Va., after her father retired from the Navy.
Upon joining the Warriors softball team as a freshman, she split time between shortstop and first base while hitting a respectable .310, with a .367 on-base percentage, 22 hits and 17 RBIs.
A year later, Evans-Murphy has erupted at the plate for SB-L. After Tuesday night’s 8-6 Warriors' victory over against Glenwood, in which Evans-Murphy went 2-for-4 with a double and a single, she is hitting .410 on the season, with a .440 on-base percentage, and a .667 slugging mark.
She also has a team-high 13 doubles, four home runs, 45 RBI, and 70 total bases, 22 more than anybody else on the squad.
It's a pretty impressive state line, to be sure.
“I saw the potential last year,” Warriors coach Jared Ocker said. “She hit pretty high up in the order. She played shortstop and first base for us last year. She comes to the ballpark and works hard every day, and she loves the game. I’m not surprised by the success she is having.”
Ocker and Evans-Murphy both give credit for her surging power to a change in her hitting mechanics. Last season, Ocker said, Evans-Murphy hit the ball hard, but needed a bit more lift on her swing path. The two got to work on improving her launch angle, and the results speak for themselves.
In 2020, 17 of Evans-Murphy’s 22 base hits were singles. In 2021, she has 18 extra-base hits, including four homers.
“Coach would always tell me to keep my front elbow up,” Evans-Murphy said. “I’ve been trying to focus on that, and that is what gets me pretty good hits, … sometimes I don’t think I am going to hit the ball as well as I do, so sometimes I’m a little surprised by it.”
With her breakout season at the plate, Evans-Murphy has become a linchpin in the Warriors’ lineup. She anchors the order in the number three spot, and with speedsters Kylie Kerr and Addie Brown ahead of her in the lineup, she gets plenty of opportunities to drive in runs.
Evans-Murphy’s 45 RBIs is tied for fourth-best in Class 4A. That's also good for Top 20 in the state.
“She has kind of been on a tear the past month,” Ocker said. “She doesn’t get cheated at the plate. She gets a pitch that she can handle, and she swings hard. Good things happen when you hit the ball hard. I can’t say enough positive things about her. She shows up and works her butt off, and has a great approach every day.”
In her second year with the Warriors, Evans-Murphy has settled in well with the team. Along with her numbers at the plate, she is no longer the new kid, and feels a lot more comfortable in her role.
“The first practices, I was really nervous and wouldn’t talk,” Evans-Murphy said. “Once people were talking to me, I just got out of my shell more. I feel more connected and close.”
In her first season, the Warriors played to a 17-5 overall record, eventually losing to Le Mars in the Class 4A-Region 1 championship game.
It was heartbreaking for the Warriors to fall one win short of the state tournament, but with Evans-Murphy and players like senior Abby Lewis and junior Addie Mosier leading the way, both Ocker and Evans-Murphy think that the squad has the talent to punch its ticket to the state tournament for the first time since 2018.
“I don’t think that we’ve played our best softball yet,” Ocker said. “That is still out in front of us, and we’re going to have to play our best softball to get there. There are some good teams in our region.”
Ocker also thinks that the best is yet to come for his hard-hitting number three hitter. With the success she is having as a sophomore, Ocker sees big things ahead for Evans-Murphy in her junior and senior years.
“A lot of big numbers,” Ocker said. “Who knows where the ceiling is at, but the way that she works at the game, I think it's hard to say what the ceiling really is. She can put up some really big numbers, I think, in the future.”