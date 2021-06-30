New(ish) kid on the block: Elise Evans-Murphy providing the pop in second season with SBL

“The first practices, I was really nervous and wouldn’t talk,” Evans-Murphy said. “Once people were talking to me, I just got out of my shell more. I feel more connected and close.”

In her first season, the Warriors played to a 17-5 overall record, eventually losing to Le Mars in the Class 4A-Region 1 championship game.

It was heartbreaking for the Warriors to fall one win short of the state tournament, but with Evans-Murphy and players like senior Abby Lewis and junior Addie Mosier leading the way, both Ocker and Evans-Murphy think that the squad has the talent to punch its ticket to the state tournament for the first time since 2018.

“I don’t think that we’ve played our best softball yet,” Ocker said. “That is still out in front of us, and we’re going to have to play our best softball to get there. There are some good teams in our region.”

Ocker also thinks that the best is yet to come for his hard-hitting number three hitter. With the success she is having as a sophomore, Ocker sees big things ahead for Evans-Murphy in her junior and senior years.