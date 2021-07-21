Newell-Fonda beats Southeast Warren to advance to Class 1A state title game

Newell-Fonda tied the game in the top of the second inning, as designated player Anna Bellcock led off with a single, with Isabel Bartek then filling in as the courtesy runner. After Bartek took second on a passed ball, Stewart laced the ball to right field, allowing Bartek to score. On the play, Stewart was thrown out on a 9-3 putout. Nevertheless, the play tied the game at 1-1.

The Mustangs added two more in the third inning as Mia Walker scored from second base on an error from SE Warren left fielder Kaylee Tignor. Ella Larsen and Maggie Walker both singled to load the bases, and Bellcock then drew a walk to force in the Mustangs’ third run.

Warhawks pitcher Alivia Ruble escaped further damage in the inning by striking out Mary Walker and coaxing a flyout from Stewart, as the Mustangs left the bases loaded.

But the Mustangs made up for it by plating four runs in the fourth inning on two hits, a walk, an error, and a passed ball. After McKenna Sievers reached base on a dropped third strike, Kinzee Hinders came in to pinch run. Hinders then advanced to third on a double to right field from Bailey Sievers, and scored on another dropped third strike play.

Bailey Sievers scored later in the inning on an error, and the Mustangs added two more on an RBI single from Bellcock. Through four innings, the Mustangs led, 7-1.