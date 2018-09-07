PONCA, Neb. -- The Ponca Softball team beat North Bend Central 12-2 in four innings on Thursday.
Sydni Hughes got the win on the mound with five strikeouts. Hughes also led the offense going 4-for-4 at the plate with an inside-the-park home run, a double, and two singles. Tailynn Lawyer and Taylor Lamprecht each had a double and a single. Reanna Lawyer added to the offense with one double. Jordan Lamprecht, Lauryn Gil, and Sarah Harding each came through with two singles.
Ponca is now 6-6 on the season.