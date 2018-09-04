PONCA, Neb. -- Earlier last week Ponca lost to GACC 11-1. Sydni Hughes had three strikeouts in the loss.Taylor Lamprecht had one double, and Hughes and Hannah Wahls each had a single.
The Ponca Softball team went 2-1 at the Van Metre Tournament in Omaha this past weekend. Ponca started off the tournament fallling to Omaha South 7-6. Hughes had three strikeouts in the loss. Wahls lead the offense with one double and two singles, Lauryn Gill had two doubles, Lamprecht had two singles and Hughes and Jordan Lamprecht each had one single a piece.
Ponca came back to beat Omaha Bryan 10-0. Hughes had five strikeouts in four innings. Hughes also lead the offense with a home run and a triple. Taylor Lamprecht went 3-for-3 at the plate with a double and two singles. Jordan Lamprecht had two singles, Brooke Languis had a triple, and Wahls, Tailynn Lawyer, Lauryn Gill, and Katie Janssen each came through with a single a piece.
Ponca ended the tournament beating Omaha Benson 10-0. Hughes had nine strikeouts in four innings. Taylor Lamprecht went 3-for-3 at the plate once again with a triple and two doubles.
Ponca is now 5-6 on the season.