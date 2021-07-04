Prep roundup: Alta-Aurelia earns sweep at Storm Lake softball tourney

STORM LAKE-- The Alta-Aurelia softball teams won a pair of games on Saturday at the Storm Lake Tournament, as the Warriors took down Lawton-Bronson, 10-4, and then beat No. 12 ranked West Monona by a 4-1 score later in the day.

In the first game, Alta-Aurelia's offense finished with eight hits and three walks, while reaching base four times on errors from the Eagles.

Against the Spartans, the Warriors had five hits, compared to seven for the Spartans, with sophomore Shea Peterson striking out two over seven innings.

Softball

Newell-Fonda 12, River Valley 1: The Newell-Fonda softball team finished off its regular season in strong fashion, as the Mustangs earned a pair of dominant wins at the Storm Lake Tournament.

After beating West Monona 11-1 earlier in the day, the Mustangs followed it up by a 12-1 win against River Valley. Newell-Fonda finished with 14 hits in the game, while senior pitcher Ella Larsen struck out seven batters while allowing just three hits over seven innings.