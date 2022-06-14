Prep roundup: Hinton, Newell-Fonda softball net victories in blazing Monday heat

WALL LAKE, Iowa — The Newell-Fonda High School softball team picked up its 18th win of the season, as it beat East Sac 16-0 on Monday night at the Wall Lake Softball Complex.

The Mustangs scored in each of the first three innings, including eight during the third inning.

The Mustangs collected seven hits in the win, including two from Kierra Jungers. Both of Jungers’ hits were singles.

Jungers also had five RBIs.

Freshman right fielder Anna Mercer was 1-for-3 with three RBIs. Macy Sievers had two RBIs.

Jungers limited East Sac to one hit in the three-inning game. She struck out five hitters among the 11 ladies she faced.

Hinton 14, South O’Brien 2: Jaydn Case struck out nine batters in the circle. She picked up the win, giving up five hits and two walks.

Emily Small was 3-for-4 with two doubles and three runs scored.

Madison Goosmann also had three hits, scored three times and had three RBIs.

With the win, the Blackhawks are 6-0 in conference play and 10-8 overall.

MOC-Floyd Valley 1, Sioux Center 0: The Dutch scored the game’s lone run on Monday during the fourth inning.

The Dutch had four hits.

Alyssa Vortherms had two of those hits, which were both singles.

Carlin Smith limited the Warriors to one hit. Smith had 69 pitches, and she struck out five. She didn’t walk anyone.

Remsen St. Mary's 11, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 0: The Hawks collected their 11 runs on seven hits on Monday.

Octavia Galles and Mya Bunkers each had two hits. Bunkers had a triple while Galles hit a double.

Marina Cronin allowed one hit to H-M-S. She also struck out eight batters.

Spencer 11, Western Christian 0: The Tigers scored on Monday in each of the first four innings, including five in the third inning.

Prep baseball

Remsen St. Mary's 15, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 0: Isaiah Gerrietts was one walk shy of pitching a perfect game Monday in the emphatic win over the Hawks.

Gerrietts struck out four batters and needed 61 pitches to get through the five innings. Forty of those pitches were strikes.

Gerrietts, Jaxon Bunkers, Hunter Pick, Carter Schorg, Landon Waldschmit all had a double offensively.

Alex Schroeder and Gerrietts each had two RBIs.

