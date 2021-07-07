Prep roundup: Okoboji topples Heelan in regionals opener

The Mustangs' end the season at 5-15, while the Warriors will play Sheldon on Friday in the Class 3A, Region 1 semifinals.

Emmetsburg 5, Sibley-Ocheyedan 3: The Sibley-Ocheyedan softball team saw its season end on Tuesday night in the first round of the regional tournament, as the General fell to the E-Hawks by a score of 5-3.

Sibley got out to a 2-0 lead, but a five-run fourth inning by the E-Hawks doomed the Generals' chances. Sophomore Jadyn Jensen had a pair of hits for the Generals, including a double.

The E-Hawks will host North Union on Wednesday in the Class 2A, Region 1 quarterfinals, while Sibley-Ocheyedan's season ends with an 11-9 record.

Alta-Aurelia 8, Pocahontas Area 3: Alta-Aurelia beat Pocahontas Area on Tuesday in the first round of the Class 2A, Region 1 tournament, by a score of 8-3.

The Indians end their season with a 10-17 overall record, while Alta-Aurelia hosted Sioux Central on Wednesday in the quarterfinals, after the Journal went to press.

Gehlen Catholic 5, Trinity Christian 1: Gehlen Catholic softball advanced to the second round of the Class 1A, Region 1 tournament on Tuesday with a 5-1 win over Trinity Christian.