Prep roundup: Okoboji topples Heelan in regionals opener

The Okoboji softball team pulled off the upset of the season on Tuesday night in the opening round of the Class 3A, Region 2 quarterfinals, as the Pioneers beat No. 13 Bishop Heelan by a score of 2-0.
The Pioneers scored both of their runs in the top of the sixth inning, with one coming on a solo home run from sophomore catcher Amy Martin. As a team, Okoboji had five hits, while senior pitcher Ella Larsen pitched a complete game shutout. Larsen struck out 11 Heelan batters and allowed just four hits.
Sophomore Grace Nelson led Heelan with two singles, as the Crusaders' season came to an end. Heelan's season record ended at 31-9, while Okoboji, who improved to 4-21 on the season, will play Thursday at MOC-Floyd Valley in the regional semifinal.
The win snapped a 15-game losing streak for Okoboji.
Softball
Cherokee 12, OABCIG 0: The Cherokee softball team advanced to the Class 3A, Region 2 semifinal with a 12-0 win on Tuesday over OABCIG. The Braves had 12 hits in the game, including RBI doubles from sophomore Taylor Christensen and freshman Megan Courtright.
The Braves scored four runs in the first and eight in the second. Courtright allowed one hit, and struck out four batters over three innings.
Cherokee will play Friday at Atlantic for a spot in the regional finals.
MOC-Floyd Valley 13, Unity Christian 3: The Dutchmen softball team took down Unity Christian on Monday in the regional quarterfinals, 13-3, as the host team rapped out 10 hits on offense.
The Dutchmen scored six of their runs in the fourth innings, and five in the fifth, while Unity Christian managed their three runs on five hits.
With the loss, the Knights end their season with a 9-16 overall record, while MOC-Floyd Valley will play Okoboji on Friday in the regional semis.
Estherville-Lincoln Central 8, Boyden-Hull/ Rock Valley 7: The Estherville-Lincoln Central softball team scored a one-run victory over Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley on Tuesday in the Class 3A, Region 1 Quarterfinals round, as the Midgets took down the Nighthawks, 8-7.
The Midgets scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to earn the comeback win.
The Nighthawks season ends with a 12-16 overall record, while the Midgets will play Spirit Lake on Friday in the regional semifinals.
Spirit Lake 13, West Lyon 11: The Spirit Lake softball team beat West Lyon on Tuesday night by a 13-11 score in the Class 3A, Region 1 quarterfinals
The Wildcats managed 13 hits in the game, and managed to score a run in the bottom of the seventh inning, but couldn't complete the comeback.
West Lyon ends it season with a 17-8 overall record, while Spirit Lake will play Estherville-Lincoln Central on Friday in the regional semis.
Sheldon 13, Algona 8: The Sheldon softball team beat Algona by a 13-8 score on Tuesday in the Class 3A, Region 1 quarterfinals, as the Orabs finished the night with five extra base hits.
After going into the bottom of the sixth inning in an 8-5 hole, Sheldon scored eight runs in the frame to take the commanding lead. Junior Makenna Kleinhesselink had three hits, including a triple, along with three runs scored and a stolen base, while junior Emma Barwick had two runs scored and five RBI with a single, a double, and a triple in the game.
Sheldon will play Sioux Center on Friday in the Class 3A, Region 1 semifinals.
Sioux Center 9, George-Little Rock /Central Lyon 2: The Sioux Center softball team advanced to the regional semifinals with a 9-2 win over the Mustangs on Tuesday, and improved their season record to 25-6.
Sophomore Reagan Jansen had three hits, including a double, while sophomore pitcher Tatum Schmalbeck struck out 11 hitters over seven innings.
The Mustangs' end the season at 5-15, while the Warriors will play Sheldon on Friday in the Class 3A, Region 1 semifinals.
Emmetsburg 5, Sibley-Ocheyedan 3: The Sibley-Ocheyedan softball team saw its season end on Tuesday night in the first round of the regional tournament, as the General fell to the E-Hawks by a score of 5-3.
Sibley got out to a 2-0 lead, but a five-run fourth inning by the E-Hawks doomed the Generals' chances. Sophomore Jadyn Jensen had a pair of hits for the Generals, including a double.
The E-Hawks will host North Union on Wednesday in the Class 2A, Region 1 quarterfinals, while Sibley-Ocheyedan's season ends with an 11-9 record.
Alta-Aurelia 8, Pocahontas Area 3: Alta-Aurelia beat Pocahontas Area on Tuesday in the first round of the Class 2A, Region 1 tournament, by a score of 8-3.
The Indians end their season with a 10-17 overall record, while Alta-Aurelia hosted Sioux Central on Wednesday in the quarterfinals, after the Journal went to press.
Gehlen Catholic 5, Trinity Christian 1: Gehlen Catholic softball advanced to the second round of the Class 1A, Region 1 tournament on Tuesday with a 5-1 win over Trinity Christian.
The Jays scored all five of their runs in the bottom of the second inning, and the offense combined for five hits and five walks in the game.
Trinity Christian managed only five hits against Gehlen Catholic starter Emily Kellen, who struck out 11 over seven innings.
Junior Belle Schiermeyer led the Tigers with two hits, including a double.
Trinity Christian ends its season with a 7-13 overall record, while the Jays will host either MMCRU or GT/RA in the second round of the tournament.
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 8, Harris-Lake Park 7: Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn won its first round regionals game on Tuesday over Harris-Lake Park by a score of 8-7.
In the top of the seventh inning, the Wolves scored four runs to take a 7-5 lead over the Hawks, but H-M-S responded in the bottom half with three runs of their own, clinching the walk-off win and keeping their season alive.
The Hawks had 10 hits in the game, while the Wolves managed their seven runs on three hits, five walks, and four errors by the H-M-S defense.
Harris-Lake Park ends its season with a 2-19 overall record, while H-M-S played Akron-Westfield on Wednesday in the second round, after the Journal went to press.