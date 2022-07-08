PREP ROUNDUP: Spencer softball beats Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley

SPENCER, Iowa — The Spencer High School softball team scored five early runs on Thursday to help them beat Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 13-3 in a Class 4A regional playoff game.

With the win, the Tigers will paly Bishop Heelan at 7 p.m. Saturday at Scheels Field.

The Tigers scored in each of the first six innings.

Marissa Pottebaum had two hits and a stolen base in her final game with the Nighthawks.

Nighthawks junior Keilani Maae was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a stolen base.

Carroll 10, Storm Lake 1: The Tornadoes were held to three hits in the Class 4A-Region 3 loss on Thursday.

All three Tornadoes hits were singles. The three Tornadoes hitters who had those hits were Josie Hernandez, Cole Richardson and Avery DeHaan.

All three of those hitters will be back next season.

DeHaan also took the loss, as she allowed seven earned runs on nine hits. She struck out two.