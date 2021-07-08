Prep roundup: Western Christian softball wallops West Sioux in regional opener

REMSEN, Iowa--The Western Christian softball team dominated its Class 2A, Region 1 opener against West Sioux on Wednesday, as the Wolfpack advanced to the tournament semifinals with a 15-4 win over the Falcons.
The Wolfpack offense pounded out 22 hits in the game, with four of them coming from senior Jadyn Faber, who also struck out five batters in six innings of work on the mound.
The Falcons managed 10 hits in the game, nine of them singles.
With the loss, West Sioux ends its season at 9-21, while Western Christian will play at North Union on Friday for a spot in the regional finals.
Softball
Sioux Central 12, Alta-Aurelia 0: Sioux Center softball shut out Alta-Aurelia on Wednesday, 12-0, as the Rebels advanced to the Class 2A, Region 1 semifinals.
The Rebels has seven hits in the game, including a double from sophomore Halle Laursen, while senior pitcher Taylor Krager held the Warriors to just a single hit over four innings.
Alta-Aurelia's season ended with a 14-14 record, while Sioux Central will hst Ridge View on Friday in the regional semis.
Hinton 1, East Sac County 0: One second-inning run was all the Hinton softball team needed on Wednesday afternoon, as the Blackhawks took down the Raiders in the Class 2A, Region 2 quarterfinals.
Freshman Kaci Allen scored the winning run after junior Madison Goosmann drove her in with an RBI single. In the pitcher's circle, junior Jadyn Case held the Raiders to five hits and no runs over seven innings, while striking out 11 batters.
Hinton will play at West Monona on Friday in the Class 2A, Region 2 semifinals.
Newell-Fonda 11, Bishop Garrigan 1: The Newell-Fonda softball squad beat Bishop Garrigan by 10 runs on Wednesday in the second round of the Class 1A, Region 2 tournament.
The Mustangs had 13 hits in the game, with three each coming from senior Bailey Sievers and junior Anna Bellcock. Freshman pitcher Kierra Jungers held the Golden Bears to just two hits over five innings, while striking out seven.
Newell-Fonda now has 11 straight wins and will host St. Edmond on Friday at 7 p.m. in the regional semifinals.
Akron-Westfield 10, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 0: The Akron-Westfield softball team improved to 24-2 on the season with a 10-0 win over Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn on Wednesday, as the Westerners pushed their way through to the Class 1A, Region 1 semifinals.
The Westerners had nine hits in the game, including doubles from junior Megan Meinen, junior Natalie Nelson, and Taryen Wilkes, while the Hawks had only five singles in the game.
Akron-Westfield burst out of the gate by scoring seven runs in the first inning. They will host either GT/RA or Gehlen Catholic on Friday for a spot in the regional championship.
GT/RA 4, MMCRU 2: The GT/RA softball team beat MMCRU by a 4-2 score on Wednesday in the Class 1A, Region 1 opener, as the Titans earned the walkoff by scoring two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning.
Both teams had seven hits in the game, and there were three home runs.
MMCRU junior Mya Holmes had a solo homer, while sophomore Ally Hanson and junior Macy Anderson each had a bomb for GT/RA. With the loss, MMRCU ends its season at 9-12 overall, while GT/RA played Gehlen Catholic on Thursday in the second round, after the Journal went to press.
Remsen-St. Mary's 11, Kingsley-Pierson 1: The Remsen-St. Mary's softball team earned a dominant win over Kingsley-Pierson on Wednesday, as the Hawks beat the Panthers, 11-1, in the second round of the Class 1A, Region 1 tournament.
K-P's ended its season with an 18-12 overall record, while Remsen-St. Mary's will play at Westwood on Friday in the regional semis.
South Hamilton 12, South Central Calhoun 2: The South Central Calhoun softball team saw its season come to an end on Wednesday in the Class 2A, Region 4 quarterfinals, as the Titans fell to South Hamilton by a 12-2 score.
The Hawks scored five runs in the second, three in the sixth, and four in the seventh to earn the win, while the Titans could only score two runs while rapping out 14 singles on offense.
West Monona 12, MVAOCOU 1: The West Monona softball team crushed MVAOCOU on Wednesday by a 12-2 score, as the Spartans advanced to Friday's Class 2A, Region 2 semifinal round.
The Spartans had 10 hits, four of them from junior Madison Chestnutt, while sophomore pitcher Carly Miller held the Rams to four hits over five innings of work.
MVAOCOU ends the season with an 11-23 record, while West Monona will host Hinton on Friday.
Ridge View 16, South O'Brien 3: Ridge View softball earned a 16-3 win on Wednesday over South O'Brien in the Class 2A, Region 1 quarterfinals.
The Raptors managed 11 hits on offense, including three hits, four RBI, and a home run from junior Kate Pickhinke. South O'Brien had six hits in the game, one of them a double from junior Annika Jenness.
The Wolverines end the season at 19-8 overall, while Ridge View will play at Sioux Central on Friday in the Class 2A, Region 1 semifinals.
Westwood 13, River Valley 9: The Westwood softball squad earned an upset victory on Wednesday in the second round of the Class 1A, Region 1 tournament, as the Rebels (18-13) beat River Valley (24-11), to earn a spot in the tournament semifinals.
Westwood managed 10 base hits in the game, one of them being a home run from senior Shelby Skinner. Pitcher Holly Holtz struck out three batters over seven innings, while allowing six hits, nine runs, and 14 walks.
Westwood will play in the Region 1 semifinals on Friday at Remsen-St. Mary's.
Baseball
Sioux City East 11, Council Bluffs Lincoln 1: The East baseball beat Council Bluffs Lincoln on Wednesday by an 11-1 score, as the Black Raiders won their 18th consecutive game.
Senior Easton Voight had a pair of hits in the game for East, including a double, while driving in two runs and stealing a pair of bases.
Senior Sean McManamy pitched five innings, allowing five hits, and one earned run. With the victory, East improved to 32-4 on the season. The Black Raiders played a doubleheader at Le Mars on Thursday, after the Journal went to press.
Sioux Central 11, Cherokee 2: The Sioux Central baseball squad beat Cherokee on Wednesday by an 11-2 score, as the Rebels improved to 15-9 on the season.
Sioux Central sophomore Jacob Hargens had four hits in the game, with a double, two runs scored, and two RBI.
Storm Lake 1, Estherville-Lincoln Central 0: The Tornadoes beat the Midgets on Wednesday by a 1-0 score, with the only run of the game coming on an RBI single from Hunter DeMay in the fifth inning, which drove in sophomore Edgar Barriero.
Storm Lake improved to 23-5, while E-LC fell to 17-5.
Spirit Lake 3, Spencer 2: The Spirit Lake baseball team beat Spencer by a 3-2 score on Wednesday, as the Indians had eight hits on offense, while junior pitcher Michael Stein held the Tigers to three hits over 6 1/3 innings. Stein also had nine strikeouts in the game.
Sioux Center 12, Okoboji 5: Sioux Center baseball beat Okoboji on Wednesday by a 12-5 score, as the Warriors improved to 17-10 on the season.
West Lyon 1, MOC-Floyd Valley 0: West Lyon baseball beat West Lyon on Wednesday by a single run thanks to a fifth-inning RBI single from senior Zach Van Beek. On the mound, Van Beek struck out eight batters onver 6 1/3 innings, while holding the Dutchmen to three hits.
West Lyon is now 16-4, whole MOC-Floyd Valley is 23-5.
OABCIG 19, East Sac County 6: The OABCIG baseball team walloped East Sac County on Wednesday, 19-6, as an eight-run first inning faulted the Falcons to victory over the Raiders.
The Falcons had 16 hits in the game, along with seven walks, while East Sac County had 11 base knocks.
With the win, the Falcons improved to 13-9 overall, while the Raiders fell to 4-15.