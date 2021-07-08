Prep roundup: Western Christian softball wallops West Sioux in regional opener

Akron-Westfield burst out of the gate by scoring seven runs in the first inning. They will host either GT/RA or Gehlen Catholic on Friday for a spot in the regional championship.

GT/RA 4, MMCRU 2: The GT/RA softball team beat MMCRU by a 4-2 score on Wednesday in the Class 1A, Region 1 opener, as the Titans earned the walkoff by scoring two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Both teams had seven hits in the game, and there were three home runs.

MMCRU junior Mya Holmes had a solo homer, while sophomore Ally Hanson and junior Macy Anderson each had a bomb for GT/RA. With the loss, MMRCU ends its season at 9-12 overall, while GT/RA played Gehlen Catholic on Thursday in the second round, after the Journal went to press.

Remsen-St. Mary's 11, Kingsley-Pierson 1: The Remsen-St. Mary's softball team earned a dominant win over Kingsley-Pierson on Wednesday, as the Hawks beat the Panthers, 11-1, in the second round of the Class 1A, Region 1 tournament.

K-P's ended its season with an 18-12 overall record, while Remsen-St. Mary's will play at Westwood on Friday in the regional semis.