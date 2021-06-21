Prep roundup: Westwood softball beats West Monona

In the nightcap, SBL had eight hits, with Buss leading the way with two. Freshman pitcher Kamea Van Kalsbeek threw a complete game three-hitter, while striking out 10.

SBL has now won seven straight games, and is 15-8 on the season.

Kingsley-Pierson 12, OABCIG 0: The Kingsley-Pierson softball team won its third consecutive game with a 12-0 win over OABCIG on Monday night. Anna Bubke got the start for the Panthers, and allowed just one hit over three innings.

On offense, the Panthers had 10 base hits, and also scored thanks to several errors by the OABCIG defense. With the win, K-P improved to 12-8 on the season, while OABCIG fell to 1-18.

Akron-Westfield 9, Hinton 2: The Akron-Westfield softball team took down Hinton on Monday, by a 9-2 score.

Junior Jaydn Case took the loss for Hinton, allowing six hits, three walks, and three earned runs, while striking out four batters. Junior Bella Badar came on in relief, and allowed one earned run on three hits.

Badar also hit a home run in the game, and finished 1-for-2. Tessa Trierweiler led the team with two base hits, and an RBI.