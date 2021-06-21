Prep roundup: Westwood softball beats West Monona

WESTWOOD, Iowa-- The Westwood softball team took earned a big win on Monday night, as the Rebels took down No. 12 ranked West Monona, 5-3.
Holly Holtz was the winning pitcher for Westwood, pitching seven innings and giving up one earned run, and five hits. At the plate, Holtz went 4-for-4, and scored a pair of runs.
Ella Hanner hit a double and score two runs, while Emma Shook had a pair of hits, and scored one run.
West Monona's Megan Bonham score a run, and had two base hits, and pitcher Carly Miller got the loss after giving up five runs on eight hits.
With the win, Westwood improved to 11-9, while West Monona's eight game winning streak was snapped.
Softball
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 13-5, Council Bluffs Jefferson 2-1
The Sergeant Bluff-Luton softball team earned a sweep Monday night over Council Bluffs Jefferson, as the Warriors won game one of a doubleheader, 13-2, and also took game two, 5-1.
SBL won the first game thanks to an 11-run third inning. The Warriors finished with 10 hits in the game, while holding the Yellow Jackets to just two base knocks. Chloe Buss had three RBI, while Abbie Lewis and Elise Evans-Murphy each drove in two.
In the nightcap, SBL had eight hits, with Buss leading the way with two. Freshman pitcher Kamea Van Kalsbeek threw a complete game three-hitter, while striking out 10.
SBL has now won seven straight games, and is 15-8 on the season.
Kingsley-Pierson 12, OABCIG 0: The Kingsley-Pierson softball team won its third consecutive game with a 12-0 win over OABCIG on Monday night. Anna Bubke got the start for the Panthers, and allowed just one hit over three innings.
On offense, the Panthers had 10 base hits, and also scored thanks to several errors by the OABCIG defense. With the win, K-P improved to 12-8 on the season, while OABCIG fell to 1-18.
Akron-Westfield 9, Hinton 2: The Akron-Westfield softball team took down Hinton on Monday, by a 9-2 score.
Junior Jaydn Case took the loss for Hinton, allowing six hits, three walks, and three earned runs, while striking out four batters. Junior Bella Badar came on in relief, and allowed one earned run on three hits.
Badar also hit a home run in the game, and finished 1-for-2. Tessa Trierweiler led the team with two base hits, and an RBI.
"Tonight we made too many errors," Hinton head softball coach Jennifer Jacobs-List said. "When you play that team you have to be mentally tough and capable of thinking through the next play repeatedly. When you make a mistake, they seem to capitalize every time."