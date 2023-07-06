HINTON, Iowa — The Akron-Westfield softball team put some distance between themselves and Hinton early in their Class 2A Region 1 quarterfinal game Tuesday.

The Westerners scored nine runs in the top of the first, and tacked on four more insurance runs in the third. Hinton scored its lone run in the bottom of the third, as the game ended with a score of 13-1 in three innings.

Katie Johnson and Mackenzie Hughes both recorded four RBIs for Akron-Westfield (16-10). Peyton Vander Helm drove in another with a triple. Josie Smith was the winning pitcher, allowing three hits and striking out three.

Hinton ends the season with a 15-6 record.

A-W will face West Monona (27-6) at 7 p.m. Friday in Onawa for a spot in the regional final.

No. 6 West Monona 13, West Sioux 3 (6 inn.): Ten combined walks from the Falcons allowed the Spartans to easily slide into the Class 2A Region 1 semifinals.

Leadoff hitter, Kacy Miller led the Spartans (27-6) in walks with four and Neveah Healy in RBIs with three.

It was the first time West Monona has beaten West Sioux since the two team teams first started playing each other in 2012.

West Monona hosts Akron-Westfield in the regional semifinals Friday.

West Sioux ends the season at 6-19.

MVAOCOU 9, Ridge View 2: Ridge View (14-13) got the ball rolling, scoring one in the first, but MVAOCOU (19-12) responded, scoring four in the second. They tacked on a few more in the fourth, fifth and sixth to secure the win.

Ava Kovarna, Makynlee Yockey and Emily Kovarna all recorded an RBI for the Rams. This is MVAOCOU's third win over Ridge View, all with a score of nine over the Raptors.

MVAOCOU will play against Sioux Central (25-5) in the Region 2 semifinals at 7 p.m. Friday at Peterson Brooke Memorial Field.

Class 1A

No. 6 Remsen St. Mary's 10, South O'Brien 0 (6 inn.): Remsen St. Mary's (23-1) gets their fourth consecutive shutout in their Region 1 quarterfinal game against South O'Brien.

Grace Galles finished 3-for-4 with a solo homerun in the bottom of the sixth. Marina Cronin took the pitching win, holding South O'Brien (10-17) to only three hits and striking out six.

Remsen St. Mary's will compete against Trinity Christian (13-13) in the Region 1 semifinals Friday at 7 p.m. at Remsen St. Mary's High School.

Trinity Christian 10, Kingsley-Pierson 9: Kingsley-Pierson (14-9) and Trinity Christian (13-13) had a close back and forth till the bottom of the seventh when the Tigers snatched the win at the last second.

Keahna Heynen recorded four of Trinity's seven RBIs along with a homerun. Kerstin Brummel and Julia Van Maanen both had three of the Tigers' ten combined walks.

Logan-Magnolia 8, Woodbury Central 0: Logan-Magnolia easily swept Woodbury Central in their Region 1 quarterfinal at home. They got an early lead in the first and piling on five more in the fifth, while keeping the Woodbury Central (10-18) scoreless.

The Panthers (22-3) had a combined six hits against Woodbury Central. This is Logan-Magnolia's second win over Wildcats this summer.

Logan-Magnolia and River Valley will play each other in a Region 1 semifinal game at 7 p.m. Friday at Logan Magnolia Community Schools.

River Valley 12, Westwood 6: After a close score for three innings, River Valley broke away from Westwood, scoring eight runs in the top of the fourth. Maddie Thomas recorded six of the River Valley's (17-11) 12 RBIs with a homerun and a double.

Klaudia Pry pitched the complete game with seven strikeouts. This is River Valley's second win over Westwood (7-15) this season.