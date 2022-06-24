Prep softball: Akron-Westfield wins two games at Sioux City Summer Classic

SIOUX CITY — The Akron-Westfield High School softball team came to Hubbard Park to kick off the Sioux City Summer Classic on Friday, and the Westerners earned a 5-0 win over River Valley.

The Westerners got on the board right away in the first inning, then scored twice in the third and fifth innings.

Westerners senior Taryn Wilken was 3-for-3 with a double and three RBIs.

Emma Rolfes pitched the shutout for Akron-Westfield.

Later Friday afternoon, the Westerners won 15-0 over Lawton-Bronson.

Megan Meinen scored four runs and had three hits. Chloee Colt had two hits and two RBIs.

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 6, Spencer 4: The Nighthawks scored two runs in the sixth inning to beat the Tigers at the Spencer Tournament.

Nighthawks senior Marissa Pottebaum was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a triple.

Carlin Smith had a double for the Dutch.

Thursday’s scores

East 8-13, Council Bluffs Lincoln 1-3: East senior Brylee Hempey was 3-for-3 with an RBI in Game 1. Alexy Jones had two hits, and that included a double.

Lexi Plathe got the win in Game 1.

Jones had a three-hit game in Game 2, while Hempey homered in the nightcap.

Hempey was the pitcher, recording four strikeouts.

West Monona 3, Kingsley-Pierson 2: With the win, the Spartans clinched the Western Valley Conference Tournament championship.

The Spartans scored the go-ahead run in the seventh inning.

Madison Chesnut had two doubles in the win.

Carly Stangel pitched five innings, and the West Monona eighth-grader had five strikeouts.

Akron-Westfield 3, Gehlen Catholic 0: Ciara Barron had two hits in the low-scoring game. Natalie Olson had two hits for the Westerners.

Emma Rolfes struck out six Jays hitters.

Sioux Center 12, Okoboji 0: Warriors senior Ella Jahn had three RBIs in the win on Thursday. Tatum Schmalbeck had four strikeouts.

Unity Christian 16, West Sioux 6: The Knights scored eight runs in the sixth inning on Thursday over the Falcons.

Unity junior Hope Pullman and Falcons senior Avery Coyle each had four hits. Pullman homered and had three RBIs.

Molly Hulshof homered for West Sioux.

MOC-Floyd Valley 18, George-Little Rock 0: The Dutch scored 14 runs in the first inning. Carlin Smith and Brooklyn Leusink each knocked in two runs.

The Dutch had seven hits.

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 10, MMCRU 3: Marissa Pottebaum homered in the win, and she had two hits.

Avery Noble doubled and also pitched five innings. She struck out five.

Taylor Harpenau was 3-for-3 with a double, while Emily Dreckman knocked home a run.

Cherokee 9, Harris-Lake Park 3: The Braves jumped out to a four-run lead in the first inning.

Cherokee senior Dena Claycamp had two hits that included a homer. Maddy Courtright held the Wolves to three hits on three runs, and she also had six strikeouts.

