Prep softball: Ankeny, Waterloo Columbus defeat Bishop Heelan at Fort Dodge Invite

FORT DODGE, Iowa — The Bishop Heelan High School softball team played two tough teams on Friday as part of the Fort Dodge Invitational.

The Crusaders lost 13-7 to Waterloo Columbus then dropped a 10-3 game against Class 5A Ankeny.

In the loss to Columbus, the Crusaders gave up six runs in the first inning, and it was a hole they couldn’t dig out of.

Kenley Meis and Maddie Gengler each had two RBIs in the loss to Columbus.

Then, against the Hawks, designated hitter Grace Nelson was 3-for-3.

Meis and Mariah Augustine each had an RBI.

Late Thursday

Bishop Heelan 14-17, West 2-5: The Wolverines scored the first two runs of the first game Thursday at Scheels Park, but the Crusaders scored 14 unanswered in the three-inning game.

The Crusaders had 10 hits. Grace Nelson had a double, while Karley Koob had a pinch-hit triple.

Crusaders junior Kenley Meis had three hits, including a double and an RBI. She also scored three times.

Mariah Augustine had two hits, including a home run. She knocked in five runs.

East 3, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0 (Game 2): Lexi Plathe held the Warriors to six hits in the shutout win on the road.

Plathe had one strikeout and no walks.

Olivia Mentzer was 3-for-4.

Addie Brown had two hits for the Warriors.

SB-L 8, East 4 (Game 3): The Warriors won the third game of the night to avoid the sweep.

The Warriors scored four times in the fifth inning after posting three in the third.

Elise Evans-Murphy had two hits, including a homer. She collected three RBIs.

Addie Brown had two hits.

Emma Crooks got the win, pitching 6 1/3 innings. She allowed four runs on eight hits.

Le Mars 4-20, North 2-1: The Bulldogs moved to 14-8 with the sweep while the Stars dropped to 6-14.

Hinton 3, River Valley 1: The Blackhawks and Wolverines played this game Thursday at Hubbard Park in Sioux City.

The Blackhawks scored twice in the third and once in the fourth. Bella Badar had three hits. Jaydn Case doubled and had an RBI. Case also earned the win in the circle, and the Blackhawks senior had nine strikeouts.

Nativity Edwards had two hits for the Wolverines.

Remsen St. Mary’s 5, West Monona 1: The Hawks stayed unbeaten at 16-0, as they scored four runs in the 10th inning.

Gehlen Catholic 5, MMCRU 1: The Jays led 3-1 after the third inning, then tacked on two more runs in the sixth inning.

Rylee Schnepf was 4-for-4 with a homer and four RBIs. She also struck out 14 batters throughout seven innings.

Breanna Staab had two of the four Royals hits.

MVAOCOU 12, Boyer Valley 5: The Rams scored nine runs during the fifth inning. Makenna Meseck had a three-hit game.

Cheslee Yockey knocked in three runs.

Glidden-Ralston 12, Whiting 1: The Warriors dropped to 1-16. Junior Brenyn Teel had two hits and three stolen bases.

Trinity Christian 12, Western Christian 0: The Tigers scored seven times during the fifth inning.

Belle Schiermeyer and Makiah De Jager each had two hits. De Jager had three RBis.

Sioux Center 9, Sibley-Ocheyedan 4: The Warriors scored four runs over the final two innings ot beat the Generals.

Tatum Schmalbeck was 3-for-4 with an RBI.

Jori Harskamp also had two hits.

