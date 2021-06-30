PREP SOFTBALL: Bishop Heelan gets sweep on Senior Night

SIOUX CITY — The Bishop Heelan High School softball team had a lot to celebrate on Tuesday.
The Crusaders celebrated their three seniors — Anesa Davenport, Ellie Gengler and Kyla Michalak — while sweeping Council Bluffs Lincoln at Bishop Mueller Field by scores of 17-0 and 12-0.
All three seniors played throughout both games.
In Game 1, Grace Nelson homered while Angel Shaw pitched a shutout to get the win.
Marin Frazee then pitched in Game 2 to follow suit for the second shutout of the day. Frazee had a big day at the plate, as she hit a grand slam.
Harlan 11, East 1: The Black Raiders’ lone run came from Raelyn Angerman on an RBI double in the first inning.
Gracie Bruening had a two-hit game.
Then, Cyclones senior Emily Brouse hit two homers at the plate, then she held East to six hits as the pitcher.
Sioux Center 5, Spirit Lake 4 (8): The Warriors were down in the bottom of the eighth, but with the bases loaded, Annie Bullock hit a two-run double.
Tatum Schmalbeck had two hits, including a triple.
Stella Donkersloot and Irish Knutson each had a two-hit game for the Indians.
Sioux Central 9, South O’Brien 7: The Rebels led 9-0 at one point in the game.
Halle Laursen was 3-for-4 with an RBI for the Rebels, while Taylor Krager had a two-hit night.
Wolverines senior Hannah Dau was 2-for-4 with three RBIs.
MOC-Floyd Valley 8, Unity Christian 5: MOC-FV junior Addison Wierda collected three hits, including a triple in Tuesday’s win.
Knights senior Summer Bousema had two hits, including a double.
Both teams had 12 hits.
Ridge View 6, Woodbury Central 1: The Raptors scored four runs in the final two innings to beat the Wildcats on Tuesday.
Ridge View senior Autumn Henkel was 3-for-4 with two RBIs.
Wildcats senior Emma DeStigter had three hits, including a double.
Storm Lake 11, Hinton 5: Blackhawks junior Kayana Kunkel was 3-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs.
Jaydn Case had two hits, which was a double and a triple.
Tornadoes senior Mallorie Jacobson knocked in three runs.