PREP SOFTBALL: Bishop Heelan gets sweep on Senior Night

SIOUX CITY — The Bishop Heelan High School softball team had a lot to celebrate on Tuesday.

The Crusaders celebrated their three seniors — Anesa Davenport, Ellie Gengler and Kyla Michalak — while sweeping Council Bluffs Lincoln at Bishop Mueller Field by scores of 17-0 and 12-0.

All three seniors played throughout both games.

In Game 1, Grace Nelson homered while Angel Shaw pitched a shutout to get the win.

Marin Frazee then pitched in Game 2 to follow suit for the second shutout of the day. Frazee had a big day at the plate, as she hit a grand slam.

Harlan 11, East 1: The Black Raiders’ lone run came from Raelyn Angerman on an RBI double in the first inning.

Gracie Bruening had a two-hit game.

Then, Cyclones senior Emily Brouse hit two homers at the plate, then she held East to six hits as the pitcher.

Sioux Center 5, Spirit Lake 4 (8): The Warriors were down in the bottom of the eighth, but with the bases loaded, Annie Bullock hit a two-run double.

Tatum Schmalbeck had two hits, including a triple.