Prep softball: Bishop Heelan sweeps Sioux City West at Scheels Park

SIOUX CITY — The Bishop Heelan High School softball team earned a Saturday sweep over West at Scheels Field, winning Game 1 18-4 and Game 2 13-2.

West was the home team on Saturday, but the doubleheader was moved to Scheels Field because of a sprinkler mishap on West’s diamond.

In Game 1, the Crusaders had 21 hits, and 10 of those were four extra base hits. Six of the Crusaders starters earned doubles, while Julie Verzal and Alyssa Schorg earned pinch-hit doubles.

Schorg and Kaylee Baker also hit triples.

Kenley Meis, Ella Fitzpatrick and Angel Shaw each drove in three runs. Maddie Gengler had two RBIs from the No. 9 spot in the lineup.

Meis was 3-for-4 in Game 2, and she drove in two runs.

Grace Nelson and Marin Frazee both had a triple in the afternoon win.

Friday’s playoff games

Class 1A

MMCRU 8, Harris-Lake Park 5: The Royals scored five runs during the fourth inning Friday to advance in the 1A-1 region.

Makenzie Meyer had two hits and an RBI.

Isabelle Olson struck out three in the win.

Kingsley-Pierson 13, George-Little Rock 0: The Panthers scored eight runs in the first inning to claim the playoff win and move on.

The Panthers and Royals will play in the quarterfinal round at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Kingsley.

River Valley 3, Woodbury Central 1: The Wolverines collected eight hits in the Region 1 first-round matchup, and sophomore Izzy Deeds had two of them. Deeds also hit a double.

Klaudia Pry had seven strikeouts in the win.

River Valley now faces Gehlen Catholic at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Westwood 13, Whiting 1: The Rebels won their sixth game of the season. With the win, the Rebels will go at Akron-Westfield at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

South O’Brien 9, Trinity Christian 7: The Wolverines scored in three of the first four innings to distance themselves Friday with the Tigers.

Belle Schiermeyer homered in the loss for Trinity Christian.

The Wolverines will play No. 1 Remsen St. Mary’s on Wednesday.

Storm Lake St. Mary’s 22, Ar-We-Va 14: The Panthers led 10-2 after the first inning, but the game was tied at 12-12 after three innings.

The Panthers then scored 10 runs over the final three innings in the Region 2 first-round game.

Storm Lake St. Mary’s now faces Newell-Fonda at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Newell-Fonda.

Class 2A

Western Christian 12, Central Lyon 2: The Wolfpack won the five-inning game in Region 1. They’ll now face North Union in Swea City, Iowa, at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Sioux Central 11, West Sioux 5: The Rebels had 14 hits in the win.

Sophomore Bradi Krager had four of those hits, and she drove in a run.

Natalie Laursen had four RBIs.

The Rebels will face Hinton on Wednesday night.

Lawton-Bronson 25, IKM-Manning 12: The Eagles won their sixth game of the season by scoring a quarter-century. They scored in all seven innings, including eight in the seventh.

Lawton-Bronson will travel to Logan to face Logan-Magnolia on Wednesday.

Regular-season games

Council Bluffs Lincoln 4-5, North 0-2: Lynx sophomore Jayden Hargrave had two hits in each game.

Holly Hansen had a combined 17 strikeouts for Lincoln.

West Lyon 4, Sheldon 3: Wildcats junior Randi Childress had two hits, both being a double and a homer.

Emma Barwick had three hits for the Orabs.

MOC-Floyd Valley 11, Okoboji 3: The Dutch started out with a 7-0 lead after two innings.

Carlin Smith had two hits — a double and a homer — in the win. She also struck out 13 batters.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0