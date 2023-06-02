ABERDEEN — The Dakota Valley High School softball team fell behind early and couldn't make up the difference.

The Panthers found themselves trailing West Central 3-0 at the end of the first in the Class A semifinals of the inaugural South Dakota high school state softball tournament at Players Softball Complex in Aberdeen on Friday.

West Central, in the end, was a 16-2 winner, sending Dakota Valley to the third-place game, which will be played Saturday on Field C at 3 p.m.

The third-seeded Panthers got one back in the bottom of the first when Avry Trotter drove in a run with a two-out base hit. But second-seeded West Central kept the pressure on with a steady stream of base runners.

Brennan Trotter went 1-for-2 with an RBI for Dakota Valley (17-9).

However, West Central (21-0) largely silenced the Panthers' potent lineup as Emillee Stofferahn and Caitlyn Hoff held Dakota Valley to just five hits and walked four in giving up two earned runs.

Hoff got the win. Emma Barrett took the loss for Dakota Valley, which plays

Elk Point-Jefferson stays alive

The Elk Point Jefferson softball team was knocked into the consolation bracket at the Class A state tournament after losing to Dakota Valley, but the Huskies advanced on to the consolation championshiop with a 14-6 win over Beresford at the Players Softball Complex in Aberdeen.

The Huskies put up seven runs over the first two innings on a pair of RBIs by Josie Curry and two by C Schmitz, plus one each from S Giorgio and G Schuh and one unearned when N Wells scored on a double steal

Curry hit a two-run home run in the sixth that scored C Schmitz

Breresford got one back in the bottom of the sixth when R Olson scored from third on a wild pitch to make it 10-6.

C Schmitz tripled in a run and drove in another run with an infield single in top of the third to put EP-J up 8-0.

D Torrez pitched for EP-J and navigated out of a few jams, like having runners on second and third in the bottom of the second, where she got out of it with an inning-ending strikeout.

Dakota Valley will play top-seeded Dell Rapids (12-2) in the third-place game.

B Dann took the loss for Beresford

Beresford added a run in the bottom of the third, when K Merrigan scored on a EP-J error.

The Watchdogs plated three more on a triple by H Livingston to right field that scored B Dann, H Koth, L Seivert

J Johnson scores on wild pitch after she hit a triple in the bottom of the fourth to make it 8-5 EP-J

G Griffin drove in two on a base hit to left that scored A Chytka and S Giorgio, that came after Curry drew an intentional walk.