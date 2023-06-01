ABERDEEN, S.D. — The Dakota Valley High School softball scored in all but one inning played in the Class A South Dakota high school state softball tournament quarterfinals to top Elk Point-Jefferson.

The victorious Panthers scored used an eight-run fourth inning to pave the way for a five-inning 15-5 win over the Huskies at Players Softball Complex in Aberdeen on Thursday.

Dakota Valley plays second-seeded West Central (20-0) in the semifinals on Field D at 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

Dakota Valley (17-8) was led at the plate by Madelyn Munch and Avry Trotter, who each went 3-for-3 hitting and combined for five RBIs and three runs scored. Munch, an eighth-grader, doubled and Avry Trotter, a junior, also walked once.

Freshman Brennan Trotter went 2-for-4 with four RBIs. She also doubled and scored twice as the Panthers tallied 15 hits and walked 10 times as a team.

Elk Point-Jefferson (10-8) had seven hits and drew six walks.

Alyssa Chytka, a senior, went 2-for-3 with a walk atop the Huskies' lineup and had one RBI. Cera Schmitz, Josie Curry, Jezmarie Stultz-Praster and Nicole Wells all drove in EP-J runs as well. Wells finished 2-for-3 and scored a run.

Dakota Valley struck first in the bottom of the opening frame, when Munch's double scored senior Logan Miller, who walked and stole second.

Neither side drove a run across in the second and the Panthers struck for four in the third.

Brennan Trotter singled on a line drive to center to score Miller and Emma Wiese scores, then Mia Riibe singled to center to drive in Munch and Brennan Trotter.

Wiese got the pitching win for Dakota Valley. The senior went four innings in the circle and allowed four runs on four hits, walked six and struck out four. Brennan Trotter finished the final inning pitching for the Panthers. Danica Torrez took the loss for EP-J.

Then came the fourth-inning, eight-run explosion to set up the game-ending runs in the fifth.

Raegan Headid scored the first of the fifth-inning pair with Avry Trotter at bat, and Addie Dickson singled in Avry Trotter to end it after EP-J tried to extend it with one in the top.

As it did in the lead-up to the state tournament, Dakota Valley's hitting depth was on display.

No Panther batter got out more than twice, and all of the 10 different batters to step to the plate for Dakota Valley either scored a run or contributed an RBI to the team's run tally.