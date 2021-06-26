 Skip to main content
PREP SOFTBALL: Gehlen Catholic beats West Monona in Westwood tournament
PREP SOFTBALL

PREP SOFTBALL: Gehlen Catholic beats West Monona in Westwood tournament

SLOAN, Iowa — The West Monona High School team defeated Woodbine by a score of 5-1 on Saturday at the Westwood Tournament.

MaKayla Haines was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI.

Carly Miller struck out four.

Also, the Spartans lost to Gehlen Catholic, 5-1, in the same tournament.

Late Friday

HINTON 12, HARRIS-LAKE PARK 2: Bella Badar was 3-for-3 on Friday with a double and two RBIs. She also scored twice. 

Senior Claire Kasperbauer and junior Emily Small also had a three-hit game. Kasperbauer had an RBI. 

Aubree Lake was 3-for-4 with a double, two runs scored, two RBIs and a stolen base. 

Jaydn Case picked up the win, allowed one earned run on two hits. She walked two and struck out seven. 

WEST MONONA 12, LAWTON-BRONSON 0: The Spartans scored eight runs in the first inning.

Miller was 3-for-3 with two RBIs and she got the win, striking out four.

As a whole, West Monona was 11-for-24.

TRINITY CHRISTIAN 6, SOUTH O’BRIEN 5: Kenna Bauer had two doubles for the Wolverines, and she struck out six Tigers hitters in the loss.

The Tigers led 3-0 after two innings.

SOUTH O’BRIEN 8, TRINITY CHRISTIAN 7: Annika Jenness and Hannah Dau both had hits in the eighth inning that helped the Wolverines break a tie.

This game started on May 26, but the Tigers didn’t have lights, so they had to resume the game Friday.

MOC-FLOYD VALLEY 7, BHRV 6: The Dutch scored thrice in the seventh inning at the Spencer Tournament to beat the Nighthawks.

Both of Kady Hoekstra’s hits were home runs for MOC-FV. Carlin Smith also had two hits.

Nighthawks senior Gabi Luevano was 2-for-4 with two RBIs.

NEWELL-FONDA 14, WEST SIOUX 1: Mustangs senior Ella Larsen held the Falcons to two hits in six innings of work. Larsen walked four and struck out two.

Larsen also drove in a pair of runs.

Maggie Walker, Anna Bellcock and Mia Walker all doubled.

MOC-FLOYD VALLEY 9, WEST SIOUX 3: Dutch sophomore Carolynn Meines knocked in three runs Friday against the Falcons.

