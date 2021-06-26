PREP SOFTBALL: Gehlen Catholic beats West Monona in Westwood tournament

SLOAN, Iowa — The West Monona High School team defeated Woodbine by a score of 5-1 on Saturday at the Westwood Tournament.

MaKayla Haines was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI.

Carly Miller struck out four.

Also, the Spartans lost to Gehlen Catholic, 5-1, in the same tournament.

Late Friday

HINTON 12, HARRIS-LAKE PARK 2: Bella Badar was 3-for-3 on Friday with a double and two RBIs. She also scored twice.

Senior Claire Kasperbauer and junior Emily Small also had a three-hit game. Kasperbauer had an RBI.

Aubree Lake was 3-for-4 with a double, two runs scored, two RBIs and a stolen base.

Jaydn Case picked up the win, allowed one earned run on two hits. She walked two and struck out seven.

WEST MONONA 12, LAWTON-BRONSON 0: The Spartans scored eight runs in the first inning.

Miller was 3-for-3 with two RBIs and she got the win, striking out four.

As a whole, West Monona was 11-for-24.