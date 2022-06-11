Prep softball: Heelan falls to West Monona Friday

EMMETSBURG, Iowa — The Spencer High School softball team scored eight runs over the first two innings with a 9-6 win over Emmetsburg on Saturday.

Newell-Fonda 17, Denison-Schleswig 2: The Mustangs scored nine runs in the sixth inning to get the win at a tournament held by OABCIG.

Macy Sievers had three hits, which included a double. She also stole three bases.

Kinzee Hinders had two hits.

Macy Sievers had five strikeouts.

Kira Langenfield and Kiana Schultz each had two hits.

Denison-Schleswig 13, OABCIG 1: The Monarchs scored all 13 runs in the first three innings. Cambri Brodersen had an RBI.

Central Springs 2, Kingsley-Pierson 0: Central Springs junior Cooper Klaahsen had 15 strikeouts Saturday over the Panthers.

Friday's results

Bishop Heelan fell to West Monona 7-5 Friday morning at the Le Mars softball tournament.

Ella Fitzpatrick hit a three-run double for the Crusaders. Angel Shaw pitched six innings in the loss.

Gehlen Catholic 6, Woodbury Central 5: Alyssa Kolbeck tallied two hits and two RBI to lead Gehlen Catholic to a 6-5 win over Woodbury Central Friday.

Kenzi Alesch tallied two hits for the Jays. Rylee Schnepf struck out 11 batters over seven innings in the win.

Gehlen Catholic 8, Lawton-Bronson 3: Nevah Hodgson tallied three hits and three RBI to lead the Jays to an 8-3 win over Lawton-Bronson.

Kenzi Alesch and Rylee Schnepf added three hits each for the Jays. Addie Konz earned the win in the circle.

Denison-Schleswig 6, East Sac County 5: Hannah Slater and Kiana Schulz tallied two hits apiece in the Monarchs’ 6-5 win over East Sac County Friday.

Cambri Brodersen pitched five innings in the win, and Norah Huebert pitched two innings.

Akron-Westfield 13, South O’Brien 1: Alyssa Nemesio tallied three hits and three RBI in the Westerner’s 13-1 win over South O’Brien.

Makenzie Hughes tallied one hit and three RBI for Akron-Westfield. Emma Rolfes struck out five in the win.

West Sioux 5, Trinity Christian 4: Avery Coyle tallied three hits and two RBI to lead West Sioux to a 5-4 win over Trinity Christian Friday.

Mia Danielson added a two-RBI triple for the Falcons. Addi Dekkers pitched four innings and Danielson three in the win, both striking out two batters.

Avery Van Maanen tallied one hit and two RBI for the Tigers. Keahna Heynen added two hits. Makiah De Jager struck out five over six innings in the loss.

Central Lyon 9, George-Little Rock 2: Central Lyon defeated George-Little Rock 9-2 Friday.

Shealyn Denekas tallied two hits for the Mustangs. Kami Gerken took the loss in the circle.

MOC-Floyd Valley 10, Okoboji 0: Carlin Smith tallied three hits, including a home run, and drove in six batters for the Dutchmen in a 10-0 win over Okoboji.

Lilli Fleming tallied two hits, including a home run, and two RBI for MOC-Floyd Valley. Smith struck out four over five innings in the win.

Sheldon 5, Sibley-Ocheyedan 0: Emma Barwick tallied three this and two RBI to lead Sheldon to a 5-0 win over Sibley-Ocheyedan.

Payten Lode tallied one hit, a two-run home run, for the Orabs. Tori Elgersma struck out seven over seven innings in the win.

Halle Block tallied two hits for the Generals. Alayna Wingate took the loss in the circle.

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 4, Sioux Center 1: Avery Noble tallied two hits for the Nighthawks in a 4-1 win over Sioux Center.

Noble also pitched seven innings in the win.

