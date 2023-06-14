After starting the season 1-9, the Bishop Heelan High School softball team has gone 4-2 in its last six, most recently completing a doubleheader sweep of Council Bluffs Lincoln at C.B. Wickersham Athletic Complex in Council Bluffs on Tuesday.

Heelan won Game 1 by a decisive 16-5 final and edged the Lynx 5-4 for the win in Game 2.

Heelan (5-11, 4-8 MRAC) has now won five in a row over Lincoln (4-16, 4-10).

Prior to the Lynx's last win over the Crusaders, which came in 2022, Heelan won six meetings in a row from 2020 to 2021.

Marin Frazee got the Game 1 pitching win and Nora Sealey was the Game 2 winner.

Maddie Gengler and Alyssa Schorg each had two hits in the nightcap to account for four of Heelan's seven hits. Schorg finished the game with two RBIs and Gengler added one.

The the lopsided Game 1, Grace Nelson went 4-for-4 with a double, three runs scored for Heelan with five RBIs and Maddie LaFleur was 4-for-4 with two runs scored and three RBIs.

SC East 7-6, Le Mars 5-3: Sioux City East stayed atop Le Mars in both games of a Missouri River Athletic Conference doubleheader at home.

Leah Conlon led the Black Raiders (15-5, 11-3 MRAC) at the plate, going 2-for-3, and Alexys Jones hit a homerun with three RBIs. Lexi Plathe and Brooklyn Johns took the pitching win for Game 1 with a combined four strikeouts.

The Black Raiders carried their momentum into Game 2, with Charli Grosenheider going 2-for-2 with a double and single. Teagan Treglia pitched the full game with 5 strikeouts.

Le Mars (10-9, 8-6) had a combined 15 hits and eight RBIs.

Council Bluffs Jefferson 6-4, SC North 4-6: Sioux City North swapped scores with CB Jefferson in Game 2 of Missouri River Athletic Conference doubleheader.

A 2-for-3 showing at the plate from Carley Steinspring and seven walks secured the Game 1 win for the Stars (13-5, 9-5 MRAC). Steinspring also impressed from the circle, taking the pitching win with 11 strikeouts.

In Game 2, CB Jefferson (10-12, 6-8) came out strong, leading 4-1 going into the fifth. In the bottom of the the sixth, North turned the tide, rallying 5 runs to secure the win.

No. 13 (4A) Sergeant Bluff-Luton 17-19, SC West 0-3: Sergeant Bluff-Lutton reached double digits in both games of their Missouri River Athletic Conference doubleheader against SC West.

A total 14 walks and Addison Wheeler's 2-for-3 showing at the plate ended Game 1 in five innings. From the circle, Regan Herbst had a total of eight strikeouts.

In Game 2, Sergeant Bluff-Lutton (17-3, 12-2 MRAC) got out to a 10-0 lead in the top of the first, continuing their rally into the second, scoring nine more.

In the three-inning contest, both Addison Wheeler and Cori Griebel went 3-for-3 with 2 RBIs each.

SC West (2-16, 0-12) had 12 strikeouts as a team between both games.