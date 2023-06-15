The Class 1A fourth-ranked Newell-Fonda High School softball team rolled over Storm Lake Saint Mary's on Wednesday to score a 17-1 win.

The Mustangs surged in front early to the tune of an 11-0 first inning lead and then added thee runs each in the second and third to put an early end to the Twin Lakes Conference contest at Saint Mary's High School in Storm Lake.

The winning Mustangs (16-4, 5-0 Twin Lakes) leadoff hitter Mary Walker went 1-for-2 and was hit by a pitch. She ended with three RBIs, two runs scored and two stolen bases. Mary Walker, Greta Larsen and Anna Mercer, who got the pitching win, each drove in two runs while McKenna Sievers, Kinzee Hinders, Camryn Puhrmann and Jocee Walsh each finished with one RBI.

In the circle, Mercer held the home Panthers (0-8, 0-5) to the one run on two hits and no walks. Mercer struck out four in the three innings played.

No. 8 (1A) Remsen St. Mary's 18, South O'Brien 0: A quick start for Remsen Saint Mary's at South O'Brien High School meant an early end to the War Eagle Conference game.

Remsen Saint Mary's (15-1, 7-0 War Eagle) put the game after plating seven runs in the top of the fifth inning and holding the Wolverines scoreless for the duration. Josie Schwickerath was in the circle all five frames for the Hawks. She allowed one hit and walked one while striking out four in the shutout win.

Octavia Galles finished the game 1-for-3 at the plate with a double, run scored and four RBIs. Mya Bunkers and Jacie Homan each ended with three RBIs while Gracyn Schroeder and Hallie Bunkers each drove in two.

Reese Farquhar had the lone base hit for South O'Brien (5-9, 2-4). Shay Hatting took the loss in the circle.

No. 6 (2A) West Monona 13, Whiting 0: Savannah Lucas led West Monona to a lopsided win at the plate by going 2-for-3 with a triple, two runs scored and four RBIs while Carly Stangel stymied the home Warriors at Whiting High School by allowing just one hit in the three-inning shutout win in Western Valley Conference action.

Stangel got the win in tossing two innings and striking out one. Carly Miller threw the final frame for West Monona (16-3, 8-0 Western Valley). Brihanna Hill and Brooklyn Pekarek each ended the game with two RBIs for the Spartans.

Whiting (1-13, 0-5) has now lost 12 straight to West Monona. The Warriors' last win in the series came in 2014 to cap off a five-game win streak in games between the sides.

Ridge View 23, Lawton-Bronson 2: The three-inning Western Valley Conference affair was all Ridge View as the Raptors scored eight runs in the first and 15 in the second while holding the home Eagles hitless at Lawton-Bronson High School.

It was a bit of statement win for Ridge View (10-7, 6-2 Western Valley) as the Raptors dropped out of the Class 2A rankings last week.

Beth Mentzer led Ridge View's lineup by going 3-for-3 with a triple, five RBIs and three runs scored. Tatum Shepherd was also 3-for-3 at the plate with two doubles, three RBIs and was the winning pitcher after going two innings and striking out four while walking one and allowing one run unearned run.

Ridge View's Morgan Wright made the most of her one hit as it went for a three-run home run.

Casee Arens was the losing pitcher for Lawton-Bronson (3-13, 2-7).

MOC-Floyd Valley 8, No. 9 (3A) West Lyon 5: West Lyon suffered its first Siouxland Conference loss of the season in coming up short at MOC-Floyd Valley High School as the Dutch never trailed in the victory.

MOC-Floyd Valley (9-5, 4-3 Siouxland) scored two in the first and four in the second and West Lyon (13-2, 8-1) went scoreless until the third, which was the only inning the Wildcats scored more than once in frame.

Keaton Van Kekerix was the winning pitcher for the Dutch. She threw all seven innings and struck out three while allowing five runs, nine hits and six walks.

Aubrey DeShaw led the MOC-Floyd Valley lineup with a 3-for-4 effort that produced a home run, four RBIs and a run scored. Dutch leadoff hitter Lili Fleming went 1-for-2 with two RBIs and two runs scored and Kasee Huss drove in a run as well.

No. 13 (3A) Sioux Center 12, Okoboji 0: The Warriors rebounded from a two-game losing skid to beat the Pioneers in the Siouxland Conference matchup.

Sioux Center (10-5, 6-3 Siouxland) sandwiched two-run first and third innings around an eight-run outburst in the second to end the game in three innings via the 12-run rule.

Alivia Johnston, Margo Schuiteman, Maci Schmalbeck and Jordan DeWeerd all had two RBIs for the winning side. Tatum Schmalbeck, Makenna Walhof and Adison Brantsen each finished with one RBI. Walhof and Schuiteman had triples; Tatum Schmalbeck and DeWeerd had doubles.

Tatum Schmalbeck also pitched all three innings and held Okoboji (3-10, 2-7) to just one hit and struck out five.

No. 5 (3A) Estherville-Lincoln Central 9, No. 14 (4A) Storm Lake 2: The Midgets did most of their damage early on as Estherville-Lincoln Central took an 8-0 lead in the third over the home Tornadoes at Storm Lake High School in Lakes Conference play to hand the home side its first loss of the season.

Maddy Raveling and Josie Hernandez each had an RBI for Storm Lake (13-1, 3-1 Lakes), althought the Tornadoes were held to just one hit for the game, which was delivered by Mackenzie Harder. Avery DeHaan was the losing pitcher.

ELC (19-0, 5-0) saw Rylee Yager throw a seven inning complete game in the circle for the win. Yager struck out 15 Storm Lake batters and walked two while allowing two runs (one earned).