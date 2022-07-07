Prep softball: Remsen St. Mary's among playoff winners on Wednesday

SIOUX CITY — The Class 5A first-round playoff game between the North and West high school softball teams was postponed Thursday due to the continued rain that hit the city.

The game will now be played at 5 p.m. Friday at North's softball field. The game has to be played Friday, because the winner plays at Fort Dodge on Saturday.

North has won 16 straight games over the Wolverines. North swept West by scores of 12-0 and 13-0 on June 23.

Wednesday's Class 1A scores

The Hawks scored twice in the fourth inning to take the lead and beat the Wolverines 6-2 on Wednesday in Remsen.

Jacie Homan and Gracyn Schroeder had a double for the Hawks. Marina Cronin had a triple, too.

Cronin had two RBIs.

Kenna Bauer doubled for South O’Brien.

Akron-Westfield 11, Westwood 1: The Rebels scored a first-inning run, but the Westerners scored all 11 of their runs from the second through the fifth innings.

Gehlen Catholic 4, River Valley 0: Jays senior Rylee Schnepf had 14 strikeouts in the win over the Wolverines.

Nevaeh Hodgson drove in a run and scored.

Gehlen faces Akron-Westfield in a regional semifinal on Friday night in Akron.

Newell-Fonda 12, Storm Lake St. Mary’s 0: Mary Walker had two of the six Mustang hits in the win on Wednesday.

Kierra Jungers struck out nine in three innings.

Newell-Fonda faces GTRA at home on Friday.

Class 2A playoff games

North Union 8, Western Christian 0: Sam Nielsen had three hits for the Warriors in the win over the Wolfpack.

Sibley-Ocheyedan 11, H-M-S 2: Generals junior Jadyn Jensen had four hits and scored three runs.

Alayna Wingate also struck out 11 for Sibley-Ocheyedan, which faces North Union on Friday in Swea City.

Hinton 9, Sioux Central 4: Jadyn Case drove in a run offensively and she struck out 11 in the circle.

Madison Goosmann drove in two runs for the Blackhawks.

Natalie Laursen had two RBIs for the Rebels.

Ridge View 11, Alta-Aurelia 1: Addison Schmidt homered for the Raptors in the win over the Warriors. She had two RBIs and struck out five in the circle.

Abby Wandrey had two RBIs and three hits.

Warriors senior Jenna Nielsen had an RBI.

The Raptors will face Hinton on Friday in Hinton.

Logan Magnolia 12, Lawton-Bronson 0: Panthers sophomore Brooke Johnsen was 2-for-2 with a homer and four RBIs.

West Monona 13, Underwood 1: The Spartans scored 10 runs in the third inning.

Madison Chesnut and Sierra Siebersma were 2-for-2. Chesnut had a triple while Siebersma had three RBIs.

MVAOCOU 7, East Sac 5: Brylei Clausen was 2-for-4 with five RBIs. She also hit a home run.

Mya Goslar struck out 10 Raider batters.

Raiders junior Mary Bontrager was 3-for-3 with an RBI.

MVAOCOU has to travel to West Monona for a regional semifinal on Friday.