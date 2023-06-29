The Sioux City East High School softball team scored two Missouri River Athletic Conference wins on Wednesday in the minimum amount of time.

The Black Raiders' starting pitcher in Game 2, Brooklyn Johns, closed the doubleheader against Council Bluffs Jefferson at East High School with a three-inning no-hitter while striking out five. Johns allowed just one base-runner, which came via walk.

Both ends of a conference doubleheader ended in the third as the Black Raiders took Game 1 by a score of 13-1 and completed the sweep with a Game 2 final of 12-0 against the Yellow Jackets.

Raelyn Angerman had a triple and three RBIs in Game 2 to finish the two-game set with four total.

Olivia Mentzer and Alexys Jones had two RBIs each in Game 1 for the Black Raiders (25-10, 19-5 MRAC) and Teagan Treglia got the win after throwing three innings in the circle, allowing one run on four hits.

Le Mars 3-7, Heelan 2-0: LeMars ended a 10-game win streak by Bishop Heelan in the series between the clubs with a Missouri River Athletic Conference doubleheader sweep of the Crusaders in Le Mars.

Le Mars (19-10, 16-6 MRAC) scored seven runs in the finale on just four hits after going for six hits in the opener. Between the two games, the Bulldogs also picked up some free passes to first base with 12 walks.

Heelan (13-17, 9-11) had an equal number of hits in Game 1 and out-hit Le Mars in Game 2 (10-4), but couldn't turn those into enough runs to keep pace in either game.

Class 3A No. 10 West Lyon 12, George-Little Rock 0: West Lyon jumped out to a 9-0 lead after one inning and tacked on three more over the final two frames to end the non-conference contest in three innings.

Randi Childress and Gianna Klarenbeek led the top of the Wildcats' lineup as each had two hits in the win for West Lyon (24-2). Jersey Hawf pitched three innings in the circle for the win. She threw a no-hitter but walked four and struck out five in the shutout.

Klarenbeek had two RBIs for the game and Maddie Johnson finished with four. Leah Blauwet also drove in a run.

George-Little Rock (1-19) surrendered eight Wildcat hits in the loss and issued 10 walks.

Class 2A No. 11 Sioux Central 10, Woodbury Central 0: Berkley Johannsen worked five innings in the circle for Class 2A No. 11 Sioux Central without allowing a hit to Woodburg Central in a non-conference win in Lester.

Brynn Webber and Morgan Christian each had two RBIs while Avery Wilson and Natalie Laursen had one each for the Rebels (23-5).

Woodbury Central (9-17) has lost three straight meetings between the clubs. The last Wildcat win over the Rebels came in July of 2014.

Class 1A No. 4 Newell-Fonda 11, Kingsley-Pierson 4: Newell-Fonda picked up a non-conference win by thumping Kingsley-Pierson at Newell-Fonda High School.

The Mustangs (26-7) scored all 11 runs in the first three innings, capped off by an eight-run third. Anna Mercer got the win as she pitched seven innings, struck out seven and allowed four runs (three earned) on eight hits and three walks (plus one hit batter).

Newell-Fonda's Mia Walker went 3-for-4 at the plate with a team-best three RBIs. Mary Walker and McKenna Sievers each added two RBIs while Emma Erickson, Mercer and Greta Larsen each had one.

Kingsley-Pierson (14-7) scored once in the third, once in the fourth and twice in the seventh, but still dropped its sixth straight game to the Mustangs.

Class 1A No. 6 Remsen St. Mary's 10, West Sioux 0: Marina Cronin was the winning pitcher for Remsen Saint Mary's in its non-conference win over the Falcons in a lopsided non-conference home game that went in favor of the Hawks.

Cronin allowed just three hits against no walk and struck out nine over six innings for Remsen Saint Mary's (21-1). At the plate, Cronin led the Hawks in RBIs with three. She had two hits in three at-bats that went for a triple and home run.

Claire Schroeder and Jacie Homan each had two RBIs and Mya Bunkers, Octavia Galles and Hannah Klein each went for one RBI. Schroeder, Halle Galles and Octavia Galles also combined for six stolen bases for the game.

It's the seventh straight win for Remsen Saint Mary's over West Sioux (5-18) in the series between the clubs.